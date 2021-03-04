True scale of global food waste remains unclear

According to a global food waste index released on Thursday, some 931 million tons of food waste were generated across the world in 2019. The report, published by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and UK charity WRAP, equates that to 17% of all food available to consumers.

At 61%, the majority was created in households. The retail and food service sectors performed better, generating 13% and 26% respectively.

The index does not factor in food loss which differs from food waste in that it occurs during production, storage or processing and never reaches the consumer.

"If we want to get serious about tackling climate change, nature and biodiversity loss and pollution and waste, businesses, governments and citizens around the world have to do their part to reduce food waste." UNEP Executive Director, Inger Anderson said in a press release.

The majority of food waste is generated in the home

Food still fit for consumption is often thrown away

Six years after the UN agreed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), an ambitious set of targets addressing global inequality and climate change, today’s report focuses attention back on halving per capita global food waste by 2030. With that deadline looming closer, the document’s 2019 data underscores the scale of the challenge in a world that saw at least 690 million people affected by hunger in 2019. And that figure is predicted to rise in the wake of the global pandemic.

Household food waste is not just a problem in high-income countries

One key finding points to broadly similar quantities of household food waste — which includes inedible parts such as bones and peel — in high-, upper-middle and lower-middle income countries. The global average for lower-middle income countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam was 91 kg per person, as opposed to 76 kg in middle-income countries and 79kg in high-income countries like Ireland or the US.

This breaks with the narrative that food waste is an issue in high-income countries while food loss is more prevalent in lower income states.

Although the report is missing valuable data around habits in lower-middle income countries, one possible explanation for higher levels of waste is that more food is cooked at home and therefore more inedible parts are discarded.

Musa Aamir, co-founder of the food waste charity Rizq in the Pakistani city of Lahore says they don’t operate a food collection service in lower income neighborhoods because "the quantity of foods recovered from there is practically negligible."

"When I see the household food waste problem exist, it is inextricably tied to the income structure of the household," Aamir told DW.

Data gaps

The report also exposes holes in global data. For example, there is little information from low-income countries or on retail and service waste outside high-income countries.

"It’s a mixed picture," Tom Quested, Lead Analyst at WRAP, told DW. "Highlighting these data gaps provide(s) the framework for them to be filled" which “is a crucial step towards halving global food wastage by 2030.”

Data gaps correlate closely with the level of national income and areas with higher coverage include parts of Europe and North America. Data is thinner to non-existent in lower income regions such as Northern Africa and Central Asia.

"Measuring food waste is a relatively new endeavor," Clementine O'Connor from UNEP, co-author of the report told DW in an email, adding that since the problem was previously presented as a developed country issue, many countries lacked the incentive to invest in tracking.

"This report shows that food waste is a significant issue in nearly every country where it has been measured, and makes a strong financial, food security and environmental case for middle-income countries to begin taking action," O’Connor said.

US data shows culture of food waste

The report found the US, which has a high incidence of obesity, generated some 59kg of household food waste per capita in 2019. That is significantly lower than the global average of 74kg.

The country’s service sector wastage, however, was estimated at 64kg per capita, which is much higher than the global average of 32kg. The authors say this reflects US eating habits of consuming more meals away from home.

Grown to be eaten, but thrown away instead

​​​​Some 26% of food waste occurs in the service sector

These findings are supported by a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report which said the trend to eating out had been gaining popularity since the 1980s. In 2010, the research found, spending on food away from home surpassed spending on food at home for the first time.

What can be done about global food waste?

To halve global food waste by 2030, the index includes a three-tier guide to help countries measure waste on a national level.

"Approaches for tackling food waste will differ by country,” Quested told DW. “Therefore, to ensure solutions are appropriate for a particular country, they need to be based on evidence relevant to that country."

The UNEP plans to collect national information every two years. This data will be published at regular intervals up to 2030 and made publicly available. The next results will be reported by February 2023.

