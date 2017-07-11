Coronavirus exacerbates India's hunger problem

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a food shortage in India, disrupting local, regional and national food supply chains.

"The food stress existed long before the start of the pandemic. It has now become worse. Many people have lost their jobs, and those with low incomes complain about food insecurity," Dipa Sinha of the Right to Food Program told DW.

India ranked 102 out of 117 countries in the 2019 Global Hunger Index – below Pakistan and Nepal in South Asia – with the hunger level in the country categorized as "serious." The ranking was based on three major indicators – stunted growth among children, child mortality rate, and the proportion of undernourished people in a country.

Increasing hunger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government imposed a lockdown in March to contain the coronavirus spread. The pandemic has so far killed over 112,000 people and infected over 7 million in India.

According to activists that are tracking coronavirus-related fatalities, over 300 people have lost their lives because of starvation, exhaustion, and accidents. The suicide rate is also on the rise in the country.

The initial lockdown forced millions of migrant workers to leave cities and return to their villages. Many of these laborers have returned to cities only to face an uncertain economic situation. There are limited employment opportunities during the pandemic, which has pushed millions of people across the country into extreme poverty.

A recent COVID-19 Livelihoods Survey conducted by the Azim Premji University revealed that hundreds of thousands of families in India have been forced to reduce their food consumption during the pandemic.

"Food is scare in many states, with millions of people unable to make ends meet," Jean Dreze, a development economist, told DW.

Food supply system in jeopardy

The government has launched a One Nation One Ration Card (ONOR) scheme across the country to deal with the hunger problem, but activists say the government's efforts have failed to improve the situation.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Delhi's historical gurdwaras There are nearly 21 million Sikhs in India, making Sikhism the fourth-largest religion in the country. A pillar of Sikhism is "sewa" or service. Sikh temples, called "gurdwaras," offer free food to millions of people across the world.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Coronavirus restrictions in place Delhi's gurdwaras were closed to the public at the end of March when India went into lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even with no devotees, gurdwara staff continued daily prayers and provided services to Delhi's needy. Last month, religious places reopened across India. As the public returned, preventive measures like temperature checks, hand sanitizers, and masks were implemented.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Sikh community kitchens According to Sikh philosophy, the faithful should not go home empty-handed. A visit to the gurdwara offers three things — lessons from Sikh gurus, "parshad" pastry made from whole-wheat flour, and a meal from the community kitchen.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Thousands of meals prepared daily The kitchens open every day at 3a.m. to prepare meals for nearly 100,000 people. Men and women get together to cook dal (lentils), roti (Indian flatbread) and rice. Funding is provided by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and donations from Sikh devotees.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Over 20 locations served The food is then loaded onto trucks and pick-up vans to be delivered across Delhi and neighboring cities like Noida and Ghaziabad. Localities are chosen on the basis of need, usually after other forms of aid have not been delivered. Government officials and local NGOs also request thousands of meals.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Food for the needy For Sikhs, helping someone in need is considered the highest virtue. Even before the truck pulls in, people stand in long lines and wait for their daily meal. Many people are in need: young men and women, street children, people with disabilities, and the elderly. Some families with no source of income, especially because of COVID-19, also receive rations that could last them weeks.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger A well-organized process Two separate queues are formed — one for able-bodied men and another for women, the elderly and those with disabilities. The process of getting food is well organized, but in a country with over 1.3 billion people, physical distancing norms are hard to follow.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Long lines in the sun For many standing in the line, this is the only meal they will eat all day. Some even carry small packets to bring food for friends and family members who could not make it to the gurdwara's truck. For them, the langar has reached places even the government and aid organizations could not. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



Experts say the hunger crisis is not due to the shortage of food production; surplus food items have been lying in the stores of the Food Corporation of India.

"Stocked food items must now be used to provide relief to millions of Indians," Himanshu Himanshu, an associate professor at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, told DW, adding that by they will not only help reduce the food surplus but also boost India's economy by increasing the disposal income of households that are struggling due to the pandemic.

But coronavirus restrictions have disrupted the transportation system across India. According to an Oxfam report, entitled "The Hunger Virus," traders are unable to reach rural communities during the peak of the harvest season, which has affected the food supply chain and the incomes of at least 100 million people.

"Women, and women-headed households, are more likely to go hungry despite the crucial role they play as food producers and workers," it added.

According to the Right to Food Program's Sinha, the government needs to step up its efforts to overcome the food shortage crisis. "What India needs is a universal Public Distribution System (PDS) of food to ensure that nobody goes hungry during the pandemic," he said.