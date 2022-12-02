  1. Skip to content
Thomas Gordon-Martin
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Thomas Gordon-Martin

Stories by Thomas Gordon-Martin

Super Bowl LVI Logo outside the SoFi Stadium in California

Social inequality takes shine off Super Bowl

Social inequality takes shine off Super Bowl

Super Bowl spectators should be aware that there's more than a football match taking place.
Commentary
Society
February 12, 2022
Joe Biden stands at the podium while looking down

Biden's first year weighed down by disappointment

Biden's first year weighed down by disappointment

From record vote winner to unpopular president, DW reflects on Biden's tricky first year.
Politics
January 20, 2022
People carrying a rainbow banner at an 'Equality Parade' rally in Warsaw on June 19

Polish LGBTQ activists face a string of lawsuits

Polish LGBTQ activists face a string of lawsuits

LGBTQ activists face lawsuits from a conservative legal organization that is suing them for slander.
Human Rights
July 19, 2021
Shoppers at a row of checkouts in a fashion store

Fast fashion: What's the big deal?

Fast fashion: What's the big deal?

Low prices and shorter fashion cycles encourage shoppers to keep buying new clothes. What does it mean for the planet?
Nature and Environment
June 1, 2021
A group of people carrying a banner and holding Polish and rainbow flags march along a street in London's Leicester Square

UK campaign targets Poland's 'LGBT-free zones'

UK campaign targets Poland's 'LGBT-free zones'

A UK campaign targeting Polish twin towns is pushing back against anti-LGBT+ resolutions.
Politics
April 21, 2021
A man carrying denim jeans to a local market in Dhaka

Cleaning denim's reputation

Cleaning denim's reputation

Denim's poor environmental reputation precedes it. Now, it's time to rediscover its purpose.
Nature and Environment
April 13, 2021
