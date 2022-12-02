You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Image: Philipp Böll/DW
Thomas Gordon-Martin
Skip next section Stories by Thomas Gordon-Martin
Stories by Thomas Gordon-Martin
Social inequality takes shine off Super Bowl
Social inequality takes shine off Super Bowl
Super Bowl spectators should be aware that there's more than a football match taking place.
Thomas Gordon-Martin
Commentary
Society
02/12/2022
February 12, 2022
Biden's first year weighed down by disappointment
Biden's first year weighed down by disappointment
From record vote winner to unpopular president, DW reflects on Biden's tricky first year.
Politics
01/20/2022
January 20, 2022
Polish LGBTQ activists face a string of lawsuits
Polish LGBTQ activists face a string of lawsuits
LGBTQ activists face lawsuits from a conservative legal organization that is suing them for slander.
Human Rights
07/19/2021
July 19, 2021
Fast fashion: What's the big deal?
Fast fashion: What's the big deal?
Low prices and shorter fashion cycles encourage shoppers to keep buying new clothes. What does it mean for the planet?
Nature and Environment
06/01/2021
June 1, 2021
UK campaign targets Poland's 'LGBT-free zones'
UK campaign targets Poland's 'LGBT-free zones'
A UK campaign targeting Polish twin towns is pushing back against anti-LGBT+ resolutions.
Politics
04/21/2021
April 21, 2021
Cleaning denim's reputation
Cleaning denim's reputation
Denim's poor environmental reputation precedes it. Now, it's time to rediscover its purpose.
Nature and Environment
04/13/2021
April 13, 2021
Show more stories
Go to homepage