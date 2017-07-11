Hong Kong moves to censor films on national security grounds

New censorship guidelines go into effect for Hong Kong's film industry Friday as the government there seeks to assist Beijing in rooting out any anti-China sentiment.

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region announced that censorship guidelines on the island had been expanded to cover "any act which may amount to an offense endangering national security."

"When considering a film as a whole and its effect on the viewers, the censor should have regard to his duties to prevent and suppress acts or activities endangering national security, and the common responsibility of the people of Hong Kong to safeguard the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China," read the new guidelines, which went into effect immediately.

The new measures are the most recent attempt to purge the semi-autonomous island of all and any dissent since it was rocked by months of violence following Beijing's insistence upon the passage a new national security law in 2019.