Hong Kong frees murder suspect whose case sparked protests

Chan Tong-kai was released from a Hong Kong prison on Wednesday where he was serving a sentence for money laundering.
More information to follow...
From blocking airports to using encrypted messaging apps, the tactics used by anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong have been increasingly adopted by protesters in places like Indonesia and Catalonia.
Many protesters took a mocking approach to challenge a recent ban on masks at rallies. Chinese leader Xi Jinping, cartoon characters and Guy Fawkes were among those depicted by people forming a human chain.
Hong Kong's leadership has tried to win back public trust to calm protests. But with the demands of the pro-democracy movement, and with the chief executive sticking to the status quo, a breakthrough remains unlikely.
