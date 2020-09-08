Hong Kong: Free Press Under Pressure

Former journalist Kris hopes to foster media literacy through a bookstore. Neither route is easy, however. Kris has to jump hurdles to find the books he is interested in for his store. He ends up having to import many from Taiwan. Meanwhile Jacky, who now self-publishes his work online, is troubled by a user comment. The user said they would report Jacky's work to the national security police. In the ‘Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index, Hong Kong plummeted from the 80th to the 148th place in just one year. A report by Phoebe Kong.

