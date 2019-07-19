 Homophobia in Poland still deeply entrenched | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Homophobia in Poland still deeply entrenched

Homophobia is more widespread in Poland than in most other eastern European countries, research suggests. But there is also a sense of optimism in the LGBT community despite efforts by conservative MPs to undermine it.

Pride Parade in Bialystok, Poland (Reuters/M. Bogdanowicz)

When Polish writer Jacek Dehnel was a still in school, there were officially no homosexuals in the country. "A few years ago," he tells DW "I returned and saw openly gay couples; everybody knew about them." Dehnel, born in 1980, last year married his partner, fellow writer and translator Piotr Tarczynski, in London – as same-sex marriages are not permitted in Poland. But Dehnel concedes that much has improved lately. Today, he says, there are openly gay and transsexual MPs and mayors in Poland.

Even so, LGBT people are frequently insulted and attacked. Dehnel tell DW that "local lawmakers keep proclaiming that certain parts of Poland are now LGBT-free – just like areas were once declared Jew-free." The writer says this is extremely hurtful, even for those with particularly thick skin. Dehnel therefore urges LGBT to support each other, and to publicly come out.

At last week's first ever Pride Parade in the Polish town of Bialystok, Dehnel witnessed how deep-rooted and virulent anti-LGBT sentiments still are. Polish nationalists and hooligans insulted and spat at the protesters. They hurled rotten eggs, fireworks, stones and even urine-filled bottles at them.

On his Facebook page, the author described the scenes unfolding before his eyes: "We can see how about 10 meters away a group is being attacked by thugs. A tall man wearing a red balaclava covering his entire head is kicking people, including teenage girls. Some run away, and other angry 'knights' show up."

Jacek Dehnel (DW/A. M. Pędziwol)

Dehnel (L) is hopeful for Poland's LGBT community

Dehnel, who was meant to hold an opening speech at the parade, had to wait until Polish police officers had finally brought the situation under control. He says "I am neither a protest-march speaker, nor a gay-rights activists, nor an old sage – but merely a writer, who happens to be gay." 

Right-wing lawmakers stoking fear

Poland's conservative politicians are partially to blame for homophobic incidents like these. These lawmakers "tap into their voters' prejudices to stoke fear of a supposed threat," explains Michal Bilewicz, the director of the Center for Research on Prejudice at Warsaw University. He says that in 2015, they engaged in fear-mongering against migrants. In 2018, they targeted Jews (in the context of a heated international debate over the controversial amendment of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance law), and most recently stoked hatred of the LGBT community.

Bilewicz says that "in Poland, homophobia indicators are higher than in western Europe and even other parts of Eastern Europe – with the exception of Russia and the Caucasus." Bilewicz explains that "75% of Poles say they do not know any homosexuals." This is particularly true for Poland's Podlasie province, where the town of Bialystok is located. In this part of Poland, few LGBT people are open about their sexuality for fear of negative repercussions.

  • First same-sex marriages in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/M. Antonisse)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2001, The Netherlands

    The Netherlands was the first country in the world to permit same-sex marriages after the Dutch parliament voted for legalization in 2000. The mayor of Amsterdam, Job Cohen, wedded the first four same-sex couples at midnight on April 1, 2001 when the legislation came into effect. The new law also allowed same-sex couples to adopt children.

  • Gay Pride Parade in Brussels (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/J. Warnand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2003, Belgium

    The Netherlands' neighbor, Belgium, followed the Dutch lead and legalized same-sex marriage two years later. The law gave same-sex partners many of the rights of their heterosexual counterparts. But unlike the Dutch, the Belgians did not initially allow same-sex couples to adopt children. The Belgian parliament passed a bill granting them that right three years later.

  • Argentinia's first same-sex marriage in Buenos Aires (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/L. La Valle)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2010, Argentina

    Argentina became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriages when its Senate voted 33 to 27 in favor of it in July 2010. Argentina thereby became the tenth country in the world to permit gay and lesbian marriages. The South American country was not the only one to do so in 2010. Earlier in the year, Portugal and Iceland also passed same-sex marriage legislation.

  • Gay Pride in Denmark (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/H. Lundquist)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2012, Denmark

    Denmark's parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of legalization in June 2012. The small Scandinavian country had made headlines before when it was the first country in the world to recognize civil partnerships for gay and lesbian couples in 1989. Same-sex couples had also enjoyed the right to adopt children since 2009.

  • Lynley Bendall and Ally Wanikau (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/Air New Zealand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2013, New Zealand

    New Zealand became the 15th country worldwide and the first Asia-Pacific country to allow gay and lesbian marriages in 2013. The first couples were married on August 19. Lynley Bendall (left) and Ally Wanik (right) were among them when they exchanged vows on board an Air New Zealand flight from Queenstown to Auckland. France legalized same-sex marriage the same year.

  • Dublin celebrations at same-sex marriage result (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/A. Crawley)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, Ireland

    Ireland made headlines in May 2015 when it became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage through a referendum. Thousands of people celebrated in the streets of Dublin as the results came in showing almost two-thirds of voters opting for the measure.

  • White House is illuminated in colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag in Washington (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Martinez Monsivais)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, USA

    The White House was alight in the colors of the rainbow flag on June 26, 2015. Earlier, the US Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that the constitution guaranteed marriage equality, a verdict that paved the way for same-sex couples to be married across the country. The decision came 12 years after the Supreme Court ruled that laws criminalizing gay sex were unconstitutional.

  • LGBTQIA+ flag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/O. Messinger)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017, Germany

    Germany became the fifteenth European country to legalize gay and lesbian marriages in June 30, 2017. The bill passed by 393 to 226 in the Bundestag, with four abstentions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the bill, but paved the way for its passage when she said her party would be allowed to vote freely on the measure only days before the vote took place.

  • Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan at their wedding in Summergrove Estate (Getty Images/AFP/P. Hamilton)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017 - 2018, Australia

    Following a postal survey which showed the majority of Australians were in favor of same-sex marriage, the country's parliament passed a law to legalize it in December 2017. As couples in Australia have to give authorities one month's notice of their nuptials, many of the first weddings took place just after midnight on January 9, 2018 - including that of Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan, pictured.

  • A same sex female couple pose with a mock wedding certificate

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2019, Taiwan

    In May 2019, the island state became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. The government survived an attempt by conservative opposition to water down the bill. Gay couples are able to offically register their marriage from May 24 onwards. President Tsai Ing-wen called it "a big step towards true equality."

  • Ecuador Homosexuelle Ehe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2019, Ecuador

    The Andean state's top court ruled 5-4 to allow two gay couples to marry in June. The decision followed a ruling from the Inter-American Court on Human Rights affirming that countries should allow same-sex couples the right to marry.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Michal Bilewicz says that "when there are no direct encounters between such people" there is no opportunity to reflect on one's prejudices. This, he says, leads to the problem that "politicians then declare migrants, Jews or LGBT people to be enemies." Which, in turn, leads to violence. Bilewicz therefore says "the best cure against prejudice is to know someone from this group, like a neighbor, salespersons or teacher." Then, he says, people soon realize we are not all that different from one another. 

Poland at a crossroads

Jacek Dehnel says Polish society has become more liberal in recent years – despite the electoral victory of the national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party four years ago. According to a recent survey, 56% of Poles say they approve of civil partnerships, while 41% back same-sex marriages. Dehnel recalls that "10 years ago, just 16% were in favor."

And in spite of the violent clashes at last weekend's Bialystok Pride Parade, he is optimistic about the future: "There used to be just two or three such marches per year in Poland; this year there will be 25."

Watch video 01:42

Gay pride parades around the world

Read more: Israeli minister under fire for gay conversion 'therapy' support

He says the Bialystok and Lublin marches were a first, and that a few years ago, holding them there would have been unthinkable. Dehnel says today, more and more LGBT people are coming out. "Some do this to become role models for teens who are still unsure about their sexual identity," he explains. Adding that role models are very important, as "LGBT teens are six times more likely to consider suicide than their non-LGBT peers – and we know that thinking such thoughts often lead to the real thing." This is what Jacek Dehnel underscored at his Bialystok Pride Parade speech.

He says Poland is at a crossroads: "Either there will be a liberalization, just as there was in deeply Catholic Malta, where after a political transition same-sex marriages are now legal." Or, he says, Poland will take the route of "Catholic fundamentalism akin to Islamist countries."

Watch video 06:24

Britain should compensate victims of anti-gay laws, after Alan Turing recognition: activist

DW recommends

Warsaw: Tens of thousands march for gay rights

Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said he wanted the city to remain "open" and "tolerant." The LGBT community in Poland has come under sustained attack in recent months by the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party. (09.06.2019)  

Russian LGBT+ activist killed in St. Petersburg

Yelena Grigoryeva, a prominent local campaigner for LGBT+ rights, was found fatally stabbed in St. Petersburg. Fellow campaigners said she regularly received death threats, but police failed to act on the reports. (23.07.2019)  

Israel minister under fire for gay 'conversion therapy' support

New Education Minister Rafi Peretz has expressed his support for the therapy that tries to turn gay people straight. Often involving aversion techniques, such treatment has been rejected by the mental health sector. (14.07.2019)  

British lawmakers pass same-sex marriage bill

British lawmakers have passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage in England and Wales. The bill is expected to become law later this week, paving the way for the first same-sex weddings to be held in 2014. (16.07.2013)  

Polish president signs controversial Holocaust bill into law

Andrzej Duda has signed a bill to penalize people who discuss Poland's role during the Holocaust. Some Polish officials have called for the law, which has been pushed despite criticism by Israel and the United States. (06.02.2018)  

Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

Ecuador became the latest country to allow same-sex marriage when its Constitutional Court ruled for two gay couples in June 2019. DW takes a look at some of the other countries that have taken the step. (17.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Britain should compensate victims of anti-gay laws, after Alan Turing recognition: activist  

Gay pride parades around the world  

Related content

Polen Warschau Anti-Regierungsproteste

EU weighs costs of punishing Poland 19.07.2019

The EU has given Warsaw two months to show it takes its own judicial independence seriously or risk possible funding cuts in the new EU budget. But would Brussels dare cook a goose that lays the bloc's few golden eggs? 

Belgien Neue EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen

Opinion: Open discussions, not ingratiation 21.07.2019

The president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wants a more objective debate about the rule of law in Europe. But that doesn't mean she'll cozy up to the populists, says DW's Rosalia Romaniec.

Polen: Pride-Parade in Warschau

Warsaw: Tens of thousands march for gay rights 09.06.2019

Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said he wanted the city to remain "open" and "tolerant." The LGBT community in Poland has come under sustained attack in recent months by the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party.

Advertisement

Europe

Homophobia in Poland still deeply entrenched

Russian LGBT+ activist killed in St. Petersburg

Portugal wildfire declared under control

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez loses parliament approval vote