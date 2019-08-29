 Heathrow Airport warns climate activists against flying drones | News | DW | 10.09.2019

News

Heathrow Airport warns climate activists against flying drones

Climate protesters have said they plan to deploy toy drones to ground flights and draw attention to aviation emissions. But authorities say they are working on plans to keep planes in the sky.

View of a passenger plane landing on London Heathrow International Airport

London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday said it is working with law enforcement to ensure drones are not deployed by climate protesters to disrupt air traffic.

"We have in place the dynamic risks assessment programs which are carried out by airfield and security experts and at no time will safety be compromised," according to a statement issued by airport authorities. "Alongside drone detection capabilities, we will mitigate the impact of this illegal action and operate in a way that is safe at all times."

Protesters plan to fly toy drones near the airport in a bid to halt flights and pressure the government to do more on fighting emissions from the aviation industry.

Earlier this year, multiple instances of drone sightings halted air traffic at Gatwick and Heathrow airports, leading to significant economic losses for airlines.

Read more: Germany unveils plan for climate-friendly aviation

More to follow...

ls/rt (Reuters, dpa)

