 UK airports order anti-drone equipment | News | DW | 04.01.2019

News

UK airports order anti-drone equipment

London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports have invested millions into anti-drone defenses following a drone attack in December, according to the UK media. Previously, the military had to provide its own countermeasures.

A plane lands at Gatwick with camera at the forefront (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

Two of Britain's busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, are buying military-grade drone protection systems, the UK media reported on Friday.

The decision was reportedly made after a drone scare grounded about 1,000 flights and caused a shut down at Gatwick in December. Around 140,000 people had their travel plans disrupted. The police detained a man and a woman over the incident, but the two were subsequently cleared of suspicion and released on December 23. No new suspects have been arrested since.

Following the disruption, the officials at Gatwick called in the military to deploy anti-drone systems and ensure air safety. According to the UK's Times, the Defense Ministry equipment included the Israeli "Drone Dome" tracking and jamming system, which has a maximum range of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.) The UK bought systems from Israel earlier in 2018.

Watch video 03:57
Now live
03:57 mins.

Autonomous fighting machines

This week, the UK's Defense Ministry told the media that the military measures have been pulled from the London airports. On Thursday, The Times reported that both Gatwick and Heathrow had ordered their own anti-drone defenses "worth several million pounds" which would be able to match the military's systems.

The Gatwick Airport had already "equipped itself for the same level as was supplied by the armed forces originally," airport representatives said in a statement cited by the Financial Times.

Read more: Israel deploys drones to combat incendiary balloons

Heathrow representatives also confirmed the report on ordering anti-drone technology, saying that the safety of passengers was their "top priority."

In the UK, it is illegal to fly a drone within 1 kilometer of an airport or airfield boundary. Aviation officials have recently called for this limit to be expanded to 5 kilometers.

Government officials and the chiefs of UK's major airports are set to meet and discuss the state of their anti-drone defenses next week.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    D'Artagnan attacks the enemy

    Since mid-2016, d'Artagnan has been trained to target potential aerial threats. The other trained birds at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase are called Athos, Porthos and Aramis, all characters from Alexandre Dumas', "The Three Musketeers."

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    French air force is showing its claws

    Some 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Bordeaux, Mont-de-Marsan is one of five air bases in France that uses falconry. Usually, the birds of prey are kept to scare other birds away from the runway. This reduces the risk of accidents during takeoff or landing. But with France on high alert since January 2015, after a string of terrorist attacks, they have now been appointed drone hunters.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Mission accomplished for d'Artagnan

    Within 20 seconds the raptor has the drone between its talons. It pins it to the ground and covers it with its broad wings. Police in the Netherlands were the first to come up with the idea of using raptors to catch drones, introducing bald eagles into the service in late 2015.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Meat served on a drone

    Eagles are fast, reaching speeds of up to 80 km (50 miles) per hour. Hatched in captivity, the four "musketeers" were served food atop wrecked drones from the age of three weeks. This taught the birds to seize remotely piloted aircraft for food. Now, when they hear a buzzing drone, their hunting instinct kicks in. Their falconer rewards successful interceptions with a hunk of meat.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Drone hunting

    The French army followed suit last year, but opted for the golden eagle. These birds are natural-born killers with hooked beaks, amber eyes and a wingspan of up to 2.2 meters (seven feet). Like all birds of prey, the golden eagle has excellent eyesight and is capable of spotting its target from two kilometers away.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Unusual prey

    The golden eagle has powerful feet, that are feathered all the way to the toes and large, sharp talons to snatch up a variety of prey. This is usually rabbits, squirrels or hares. But in Mont-de Marsan they go for drones.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    The Army cares for its comrades

    To prevent the birds from harming themselves, the military has designed mittens made of leather and Kevlar, an anti-blast material, to protect their talons. "I love these birds," their falconer says. "I don't want to send them to their deaths." The falconer cautions against setting "impossible" tasks for birds, such as launching them against larger drones with potentially deadly propellers.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


dj/kms (Reuters, dpa)

Related content

Flughafen Gatwick Flugzeug Landung

London's Gatwick Airport reopens for limited operations after drone scare 21.12.2018

Multiple sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles over the airport's runway have led to flights being grounded or rerouted. Gatwick is Britain's second-busiest airport after Heathrow.

Großbritannien British Airways Computerfehler - gestrandete Passagiere in London Heathrow

Flight meltdown: British Airways boss defends cost-cutting 29.05.2017

After three days of delays and stranded passengers in 70 countries, British Airways (BA) expects to run a full flight schedule out of London Heathrow. Delayed baggage would be with passengers "as soon as possible."

