 British police release Gatwick drone suspects without charge | News | DW | 23.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

British police release Gatwick drone suspects without charge

UK police have freed a man and a woman detained in relation to repeated drone disturbances at Gatwick airport. After initial investigations, the authorities said the two were no longer suspects in the incidents.

London-Gatwick airport (picture-alliance/empics/J. Stillwell)

British police on Sunday released without charge a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman who had been detained on suspicion of an illegal use of drones at London's Gatwick airport.

The drone incident had grounded hundreds of flights earlier in the week, causing travel chaos and affecting more than 120,000 passengers.

"Both people have fully cooperated with our enquiries, and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said on Sunday.

The two had been arrested in Crawley, a town about 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) away from the airport, late Friday on suspicion of "criminal use of drones."

Continued investigation

"Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions, and we continue to actively follow lines of investigation," Tingley added.

"We ask for the public's continued support by reporting anything suspicious, contacting us with any information in relation to the drone incidents at Gatwick."

The airport has offered a £50,000 ($63,000, €56,000) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disruption.

Read more: Brief shutdown at London’s Gatwick Airport after another drone scare

'Military measures'

Gatwick airport, Britain's second-busiest, reopened after "military measures" were put in place. Police earlier described the drones as "unusually large" and said they may have been operated deliberately in a bid to disrupt the airport at one of the busiest times of year. They aid there were no indications of terrorism.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said multiple drones had been spotted about 40 times while the airport was shut down, saying the incident was "unprecedented anywhere in the world."

Flying a drone within 1 kilometer (1,100 yards) of an airport or airfield boundary in the UK was outlawed in July but aviation officials want that expanded to 5 kilometers.

Watch video 01:36
Now live
01:36 mins.

Two arrests for drone disruption at Gatwick airport

shs/tj  (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Gatwick drone disturbance: UK police make first arrests

Gatwick airport aims to run a full schedule of flights again after days of disruption from drone sightings. Two people have been arrested over the "criminal use of drones." (22.12.2018)  

Brief shutdown at London’s Gatwick Airport after another drone scare

The airport was already shut for more than 30 hours due to drone sightings. Flights had been operational for most of Friday prior to an evening disruption lasting around an hour. (21.12.2018)  

London's Gatwick Airport reopens for limited operations after drone scare

Multiple sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles over the airport's runway have led to flights being grounded or rerouted. Gatwick is Britain's second-busiest airport after Heathrow. (21.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Two arrests for drone disruption at Gatwick airport  

Related content

Großbritannien Flughafen London Gatwick | Flugverkehr wegen Drohnen eingestellt

Brief shutdown at London’s Gatwick Airport after another drone scare 21.12.2018

The airport was already shut for more than 30 hours due to drone sightings. Flights had been operational for most of Friday prior to an evening disruption lasting around an hour.

Flughafen Gatwick Flugzeug Landung

London's Gatwick Airport reopens for limited operations after drone scare 21.12.2018

Multiple sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles over the airport's runway have led to flights being grounded or rerouted. Gatwick is Britain's second-busiest airport after Heathrow.

Gatwick drone chaos continues 21.12.2018

London’s Gatwick airport was closed for more than 30 hours after drones were repeatedly seen flying over the airfield. British law prohibits flying drones within one kilometer of an airfield or above an altitude of 120 meters.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 