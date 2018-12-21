 Gatwick drone disturbance: UK police make first arrests | News | DW | 22.12.2018

News

Gatwick drone disturbance: UK police make first arrests

Gatwick airport has been plagued by drones in the past two days grounding hundreds of flights. Police have arrested two people they suspect are tied to the incident.

Plane landing at Gatwick Airport

UK police arrested two people in relation to repeated drone disturbances at Gatwick airport, authorities said on Saturday.

The incident grounded hundreds of flights causing travel chaos. More than 120,000 passengers were affected.

The arrests were made late on Friday, according to Sussex police.

Read more: London's Gatwick Airport reopens for limited operations after drone scare

Britain's second-busiest airport reopened on Friday after being closed for 36 hours.

Sussex police Superintendent James Collis said: "As part of our ongoing investigations into the criminal use of drones which has severely disrupted flights in and out of Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police made two arrests just after 10 p.m. on 21 December."

“Our investigations are still on-going, and our activities at the airport continue to build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones, by deploying a range of tactics.

Watch video 01:34
Now live
01:34 mins.

Gatwick resumes operations

'Military measures'

The airport was reopened after "military measures" were put in place. Police earlier described the drones as "unusually large" and said they may have been operated deliberately in a bid to disrupt the airport at one of the busiest times of year. They said there were no indications of terrorism.

Flying a drone within 1 kilometer (1,100 yards) of an airport or airfield boundary in the UK was outlawed in July but aviation officials want that expanded to 5 kilometers.

aw/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    D'Artagnan attacks the enemy

    Since mid-2016, d'Artagnan has been trained to target potential aerial threats. The other trained birds at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase are called Athos, Porthos and Aramis, all characters from Alexandre Dumas', "The Three Musketeers."

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    French air force is showing its claws

    Some 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Bordeaux, Mont-de-Marsan is one of five air bases in France that uses falconry. Usually, the birds of prey are kept to scare other birds away from the runway. This reduces the risk of accidents during takeoff or landing. But with France on high alert since January 2015, after a string of terrorist attacks, they have now been appointed drone hunters.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Mission accomplished for d'Artagnan

    Within 20 seconds the raptor has the drone between its talons. It pins it to the ground and covers it with its broad wings. Police in the Netherlands were the first to come up with the idea of using raptors to catch drones, introducing bald eagles into the service in late 2015.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Meat served on a drone

    Eagles are fast, reaching speeds of up to 80 km (50 miles) per hour. Hatched in captivity, the four "musketeers" were served food atop wrecked drones from the age of three weeks. This taught the birds to seize remotely piloted aircraft for food. Now, when they hear a buzzing drone, their hunting instinct kicks in. Their falconer rewards successful interceptions with a hunk of meat.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Drone hunting

    The French army followed suit last year, but opted for the golden eagle. These birds are natural-born killers with hooked beaks, amber eyes and a wingspan of up to 2.2 meters (seven feet). Like all birds of prey, the golden eagle has excellent eyesight and is capable of spotting its target from two kilometers away.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    Unusual prey

    The golden eagle has powerful feet, that are feathered all the way to the toes and large, sharp talons to snatch up a variety of prey. This is usually rabbits, squirrels or hares. But in Mont-de Marsan they go for drones.

  • Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gobet)

    French army grooms eagles to down drones

    The Army cares for its comrades

    To prevent the birds from harming themselves, the military has designed mittens made of leather and Kevlar, an anti-blast material, to protect their talons. "I love these birds," their falconer says. "I don't want to send them to their deaths." The falconer cautions against setting "impossible" tasks for birds, such as launching them against larger drones with potentially deadly propellers.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


