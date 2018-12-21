Gatwick drone disturbance: UK police make first arrests

UK police arrested two people in relation to repeated drone disturbances at Gatwick airport, authorities said on Saturday.

The incident grounded hundreds of flights causing travel chaos. More than 120,000 passengers were affected.

The arrests were made late on Friday, according to Sussex police.

Britain's second-busiest airport reopened on Friday after being closed for 36 hours.

Sussex police Superintendent James Collis said: "As part of our ongoing investigations into the criminal use of drones which has severely disrupted flights in and out of Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police made two arrests just after 10 p.m. on 21 December."

“Our investigations are still on-going, and our activities at the airport continue to build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones, by deploying a range of tactics.

'Military measures'

The airport was reopened after "military measures" were put in place. Police earlier described the drones as "unusually large" and said they may have been operated deliberately in a bid to disrupt the airport at one of the busiest times of year. They said there were no indications of terrorism.

Flying a drone within 1 kilometer (1,100 yards) of an airport or airfield boundary in the UK was outlawed in July but aviation officials want that expanded to 5 kilometers.

aw/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

