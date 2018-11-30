 Greens: Don′t delay ambitious climate action | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.11.2018

climate policy

Greens: Don't delay ambitious climate action

The European Union plans to go carbon neutral by 2050. Rebecca Harms, climate spokesperson for the Green group in the European Parliament, told DW it's a worthy goal but we need focus on the decades in between.

Deutschland Klimaziele der EU- Schriftzug «CO2» brennt (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Deutsche Welle: Ahead of COP24  next week, the European Commission has said the European Union will be carbon neutral by 2050. What's your take on the strategy?

Rebecca Harms: It's a major step forward. It's the first time the European Commission has formulated a complete strategy for decarbonization. In that sense, it's a good thing. I don't see any problems in the formulation of long-term goals, but rather in the lack of ambition in climate protection between now and 2030.

And why is that?

It will be very difficult to achieve the long-term CO2 reduction targets if we postpone all really ambitious measures — which will also call for major changes — until after 2030.

Rebecca Harms (DW/A.M. Pędziwol )

We need to implement effective steps towards decarbonization over the next 10 years — now. The current EU target for 2030 is not ambitious enough. It means the really important in-between steps will be postponed until after 2030, i.e. for the next generation of politicians.

This behavior has become typical in climate policy. Ambitious goals are always formulated for the years that lie far ahead, and don't actually do enough in the meantime.

What do you mean by that?

We must tighten the EU targets for 2030 now. That also applies to other industrialized countries at the UN climate conference. At the same time, we must admit that we haven't done enough so far to reduce the burning of fossil fuels.

The European Union continues to include nuclear power in its projections. What do you think of that?

There have been no less than two new construction projects in the EU since the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. It's clear that nuclear power stations are no longer competitive.

UN climate conference in Bonn, 2017, with Claude Turmes, from the Greens (DW/G. Rueter)

Warning of delay: Claudes Turmes of the Greens at the United Nations Climate Conference in Bonn in 2017

The European Commission is trying to keep nuclear power in its energy approach by pleading that the lifetime of old power stations be extended. I think that's insane. It's an attempt to fight the devil with the Beelzebub.

Read more: Could eco-friendly flying be on the horizon?

This is a high-risk strategy and we must warn against it. A systematic policy for energy efficiency, savings and renewable energy is both competitive and creates more jobs.

Currently, on the one hand there's a climate protection movement and on the other, a pro-fossil fuel movement led by US President Donald Trump. What's your assessment of the balance of power right now?

Donald Trump is backed by a great deal of capital. Take the enormous capital of the Koch brothers, for example — they are betting on a future with raw fossil fuel materials and without climate protection. But that's something other than a movement.

In Europe, and especially in Germany, there's a growing awareness of the need for climate protection in parts of civil society that do not necessarily belong to the climate movement — such a trade unions.

It's becoming clear that we have to switch to climate-friendly production methods and climate-friendly products if we want to remain competitive. For example, I'm currently engaged in discussions with representatives from (trade union) IG Metall and the automobile industry (about how they can do this).

Read more: France to ban sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040

Watch video 01:00
Now live
01:00 mins.

Europe going carbon neutral by 2050

Although it's still a difficult debate, trade unions and the automobile industry have come to realize that blocking climate protection is not going to work in their favor.

There are huge challenges ahead. Where do you think we will be in five years time?

Either we succeed in transforming the EU into a climate-friendly, resource-conserving economy through our own political measures, or we will be forced to do so by external influences and thus experience disruptive changes.

The automobile industry will face strong challenges from big markets like China. The Chinese government has set out a very clear path toward converting to electricity, for example.

Will we be able to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius target?

The IPCC report said that there is still room for improvement if we are ambitious. In my opinion, the European Union should again proceed in a similar way to when the European Community was first set up, but this time with different priorities.

At that time, joint agreements were made to promote the coal, steel and nuclear industries. Today, a climate union would have to be the EU's primary project for the future. Then, I would no longer worry about where we stand in five or 10 years' time.

So you're not currently very optimistic?

I'm doing my best.

Rebecca Harms is a climate policy spokesperson from the Green/EFA group in the European Parliament, and until 2016 was the chair of the Greens in the European Parliament.

The original interview was conducted in German by Gero Rueter. It has been condensed for clarity. 

  • Fahrräder in Kopenhagen, Dänemark

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Green Copenhagen

    Scandinavia is home to some of Europe’s cleanest and most innovative cities. Copenhagen was named the European Green Capital for 2014. The Danish capital is on track to be carbon neutral by 2025. They are improving transit, capping emissions and encouraging residents to hop on their bikes.

  • Stockholm ÖPNV

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Renewables power public transport in Stockholm

    Stockholm is one of Europe’s leaders when it comes to clean air and environmentally friendly transport. Seventy-five percent of the city’s network runs on renewable energy and a congestion tax on cars has helped encourage locals to use public transport. In 2007, Stockholm’s air had the lowest level of particulate matter in Europe, and its air quality has continued to improve.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Siena

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Siena: first carbon neutral city in Europe

    A year ahead of schedule, the Italian city of Siena has become the first carbon neutral city within the EU. How? By reducing the use of fossil fuels, protecting forests, switching to biomass and producing geothermal sources of energy. Siena also came up with a new energy plan focusing on reducing energy consumption among citizens and businesses.

  • Island Reykjavik Blaue Lagune mit Kraftwerk Svartsengi

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Hydrogen buses in Iceland

    Thanks to its location, surrounded by volcanoes and hot springs, Reykjavik is rich in renewable energy options. The city has plans to be 100 percent free of fossil fuels by 2050 and will depend instead on hydrogen and geothermal energy. Hydrogen buses transport residents around the island, and well over 90 percent of the buildings in the capital are powered by geothermal energy.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Frankreich Nantes

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Streetcars in Nantes

    France’s sixth largest city, Nantes, has a green transport policy that focuses on public transport and bicycles. In fact, Nantes was the first city in France to reintroduce streetcars, which dramatically reduced air pollution and CO2 emissions.

  • Baum Garten Vilnius

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Breath of fresh air in Vilnius

    Despite rising levels of traffic in the city center, Lithuania’s capital enjoys some of the best air quality in Europe. The key to success here isn’t so much innovation as good old fashioned trees. Large forests, parks and gardens surround the city and local politicians work hard to preserve green spaces.

  • England Didcot Panorama

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Homes warmed with human waste

    Residents of the city of Didcot in Oxfordshire, England, are the first in the UK to heat their homes with gas made from their own waste. It takes about three weeks to process raw sewage and provide households with the biomethane it produces. It's odourless, sustainable and in abundant supply.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Potsdamer Platz

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Sustainable splash in Berlin

    The German capital has created an 'urban waterscape' to draw attention to the importance of sustainable water use. This system of green rooftops and pools collects rainwater, which is used to irrigate canals at Potsdamer Platz and supply both bathrooms and fire extinguishing systems in nearby buildings.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Symbolbild Geburtenrate

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Challenges of tomorrow

    Europe's booming cities face huge challenges in addition to environmental protection. Demographic decline, social polarization, and the vulnerability of different types of cities will increasingly impact urban development. These issues will top agendas at the Cities of Tomorrow meeting in Brussels this week.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Natalie Muller


Europe’s innovative green cities

Europe's urban areas are booming and more than two thirds of EU citizens now live in cities. As the 'Cities of Tomorrow' conference takes place in Brussels this week, DW looks at innovation in sustainable urban living. (18.02.2014)  

Schweiz Weltrekord größte Postkarte - Kampf gegen Klimawandel

Crunch time for the climate at COP24 30.11.2018

There's a lot at stake at the UN climate conference in Poland. Delegates will be scrambling to save the Paris Agreement — and the multilateralism of the United Nations.

Frankreich Katowice - COP 24

World in Progress: What's at stake at COP24? 28.11.2018

The issue of funding is going to be a hotly debated topic at the global climate summit in Poland. According to the Paris Agreement, poorer nations were promised US$100 billion every year starting in 2020. DW spoke to Subhi Barakat, Senior Researcher on Climate Change at the International Institute for Environment and Development, asking what kind of outcome developing countries are expecting.

Klimawandel | Symbolbild

Far-right populists and climate policy: an attempt to move the goalposts 28.11.2018

With the COP24 starting next week, right-wing populists are seeking to reframe the discussion about climate change even in ultra-ecological Germany. Environmentalists face a dilemma — to rebut or ignore the deniers.

