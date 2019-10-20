Green gains expected as Swiss voters head to the polls

Voting in Swiss parliamentary elections was set to end at midday on Sunday, with around 90% of the country's 5.3 million voters having already cast their votes ahead of time via post.

The Swiss are electing members to the new 200-seat lower house, known as the National Council (Nationalrat), and the 46 seats of the Council of States (Ständerat).

Political forecasters are predicting that the right-leaning Swiss People's Party (SVP) will maintain its majority in the house, despite small losses.

Climate change to the fore

Forecasters are also saying, however, that Switzerland's two environmentalist parties — the Green Party and the Green Liberal Party —could possibly gain seats from better-established parties in the Cabinet, or Federal Council, which has seven positions to be occupied.

Currently, the SVP occupies two of these positions, as do the right-liberal FDP and the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SP), with one held by the Christian Democratic People's Party (CVP). The same four parties have divided up the Cabinet posts between them for the past 60 years.

Environmental issues have played a far greater role in these elections than in past polls, reflecting concerns about global warming throughout Europe. Although Switzerland has not borne the brunt of climate change owing to its geographical position, experts have warned that the Alpine country has lost 15% of its glacier volume in the past 10 years.

The new parliament will decide the governmental positions on December 11.

kmm/tj (dpa/afp)

