Germany’s wine regions

Saxony

This wine-growing region, like Saale-Unstrut, is in the former East Germany. It enjoyed a revival after the fall of communism. It is now well-known for its sparkling wines, for example from Schloss Wackerbarth, the second oldest cellar for sparkling wines in Germany. During the last weekend of August more than 25 local vineyards open their doors to the public for wine tasting and guided tours.