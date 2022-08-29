 Germany’s wine regions | All media content | DW | 07.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Germany’s wine regions

Wine grape harvest is in full swing in Germany. Take a trip into the world of Riesling, Müller Thurgau, Silvaner and co.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Trauben der Sorte Roter Riesling (picture-alliance/dpa/F.v. Erichsen)

    Germany's wine regions

    German wine differs from wines of other countries - it's light, lively and fruity, thanks to Germany's unique climatic and geological conditions. The diversity of German wine stems from the many soil types and grape varieties. This diversity is reflected in Germany's 13 wine-growing regions.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Rheinhessen

    Rheinhessen

    The vineyards here are between Worms, Mainz and Bingen and cover an area of 26,000 hectares. This is Germany’s largest wine-growing region, in part dating back to the 9th century. It is home to Germany’s oldest vineyard, the Niersteiner Glöck.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Kloster Eberbach Rheingau

    Rheingau

    There are six different wine-growing regions along the Rhine, including the Rheingau. The monastery in Eberbach was founded by Cistercian monks from Burgundy. They brought the skills of wine-making to the monastery and its wines are exported the world over.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Mittelrhein Burg Maus

    Middle Rhine

    The Middle Rhine region begins in Bingen. The river becomes narrower here and the region is famous for its steep vineyards beside the Rhine. The region with its castles and medieval towns became a UNESCO world heritage site in 2002.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Pfalz Wahl Deutsche Weinkönigin

    Palatinate

    This is a wine-growing region with superlatives that include the largest wine festival and the world’s largest wine barrel. Along the 85 kilometer long German wine trail you will find 130 wine-growing towns and villages. Every year the German wine queen is crowned in Neustadt.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Franken

    Franconia

    The famous round wine bottles are the trademark of wines from Franken in northern Bavaria. The region is home to many young vintners whose motto is quality, not quantity. The region has been home to wine-growing for over 1,200 years.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Mosel Bremmer Calmont

    Moselle

    Here you will find steep vineyards on the river banks. This one is in fact the steepest vineyard in Europe with 68 degree gradients. The only equipment here is the cog wheel railway. Everything else has to be done by hand. This is Germany’s oldest wine-growing region. The tradition was brought here by the Romans 2,000 years ago.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Baden Totenkopf im Kaiserstuhl

    Baden

    This area enjoys plenty of sunshine. It is Germany’s third largest wine-growing region and stretches from Lake Constance in the south along the Rhine to Mannheim in the north. Baden is the most important wine region for pinot noir.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Stuttgart

    Württemberg

    The centers of this wine-growing region are Stuttgart and Heilbronn. The amount of wine consumed by the locals is twice the national average. The region is famous for its red wine. Stuttgart produces more wine than any other German city and stages an annual wine-tasting event.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Mayschloß an der Ahr

    Ahr

    The village of Mayschoss on the River Ahr is surrounded by vineyards. The Ahr valley is one of the northernmost wine-growing regions in Germany and also one of the smallest. A 35 kilometer hiking path links the vineyards. Wine tasting is encouraged!

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Weinberge an der Unstrut

    Saale-Unstrut

    Germany’s northern-most wine-growing region is along the Saale and Unstrut rivers. The wines from this region are rather rough and the yields are small. Nevertheless the local vintners have learned how to produce top quality wines and they are in huge demand.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Sachsen Schloss Wackerbarth

    Saxony

    This wine-growing region, like Saale-Unstrut, is in the former East Germany. It enjoyed a revival after the fall of communism. It is now well-known for its sparkling wines, for example from Schloss Wackerbarth, the second oldest cellar for sparkling wines in Germany. During the last weekend of August more than 25 local vineyards open their doors to the public for wine tasting and guided tours.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Rheinland-Pfalz

    Nahe

    This region with some 4,000 hectares of vineyards lies between the Rhine and Moselle rivers. It is one of Germany’s smaller wine-growing regions. It is best explored by hiking or cycling but it also has its own wine route.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Hessen

    Hessische Bergstrasse

    This region is located north of Heidelberg. Just 452 hectares in size, it boasts 233 different types of soil. Wines differ from place to place. They are rarely found on shop shelves because they are almost all sold and drunk locally.


  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Trauben der Sorte Roter Riesling (picture-alliance/dpa/F.v. Erichsen)

    Germany's wine regions

    German wine differs from wines of other countries - it's light, lively and fruity, thanks to Germany's unique climatic and geological conditions. The diversity of German wine stems from the many soil types and grape varieties. This diversity is reflected in Germany's 13 wine-growing regions.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Rheinhessen

    Rheinhessen

    The vineyards here are between Worms, Mainz and Bingen and cover an area of 26,000 hectares. This is Germany’s largest wine-growing region, in part dating back to the 9th century. It is home to Germany’s oldest vineyard, the Niersteiner Glöck.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Kloster Eberbach Rheingau

    Rheingau

    There are six different wine-growing regions along the Rhine, including the Rheingau. The monastery in Eberbach was founded by Cistercian monks from Burgundy. They brought the skills of wine-making to the monastery and its wines are exported the world over.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Mittelrhein Burg Maus

    Middle Rhine

    The Middle Rhine region begins in Bingen. The river becomes narrower here and the region is famous for its steep vineyards beside the Rhine. The region with its castles and medieval towns became a UNESCO world heritage site in 2002.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Pfalz Wahl Deutsche Weinkönigin

    Palatinate

    This is a wine-growing region with superlatives that include the largest wine festival and the world’s largest wine barrel. Along the 85 kilometer long German wine trail you will find 130 wine-growing towns and villages. Every year the German wine queen is crowned in Neustadt.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Franken

    Franconia

    The famous round wine bottles are the trademark of wines from Franken in northern Bavaria. The region is home to many young vintners whose motto is quality, not quantity. The region has been home to wine-growing for over 1,200 years.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Mosel Bremmer Calmont

    Moselle

    Here you will find steep vineyards on the river banks. This one is in fact the steepest vineyard in Europe with 68 degree gradients. The only equipment here is the cog wheel railway. Everything else has to be done by hand. This is Germany’s oldest wine-growing region. The tradition was brought here by the Romans 2,000 years ago.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Baden Totenkopf im Kaiserstuhl

    Baden

    This area enjoys plenty of sunshine. It is Germany’s third largest wine-growing region and stretches from Lake Constance in the south along the Rhine to Mannheim in the north. Baden is the most important wine region for pinot noir.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Stuttgart

    Württemberg

    The centers of this wine-growing region are Stuttgart and Heilbronn. The amount of wine consumed by the locals is twice the national average. The region is famous for its red wine. Stuttgart produces more wine than any other German city and stages an annual wine-tasting event.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Mayschloß an der Ahr

    Ahr

    The village of Mayschoss on the River Ahr is surrounded by vineyards. The Ahr valley is one of the northernmost wine-growing regions in Germany and also one of the smallest. A 35 kilometer hiking path links the vineyards. Wine tasting is encouraged!

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Weinberge an der Unstrut

    Saale-Unstrut

    Germany’s northern-most wine-growing region is along the Saale and Unstrut rivers. The wines from this region are rather rough and the yields are small. Nevertheless the local vintners have learned how to produce top quality wines and they are in huge demand.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Sachsen Schloss Wackerbarth

    Saxony

    This wine-growing region, like Saale-Unstrut, is in the former East Germany. It enjoyed a revival after the fall of communism. It is now well-known for its sparkling wines, for example from Schloss Wackerbarth, the second oldest cellar for sparkling wines in Germany. During the last weekend of August more than 25 local vineyards open their doors to the public for wine tasting and guided tours.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Rheinland-Pfalz

    Nahe

    This region with some 4,000 hectares of vineyards lies between the Rhine and Moselle rivers. It is one of Germany’s smaller wine-growing regions. It is best explored by hiking or cycling but it also has its own wine route.

  • Bildergalerie Weinlandschaften in Deutschland - Hessen

    Hessische Bergstrasse

    This region is located north of Heidelberg. Just 452 hectares in size, it boasts 233 different types of soil. Wines differ from place to place. They are rarely found on shop shelves because they are almost all sold and drunk locally.


More in the Media Center

Germany: Tourism sector reviews the 9-euro ticket

Germany: Tourism sector reviews the 9-euro ticket 29.08.2022

A glimpse at Germany's classic hotels

A glimpse at Germany's classic hotels 23.08.2022

Germany's most beautiful wine festivals

Germany's most beautiful wine festivals 03.09.2021

10 reasons to love Leipzig

10 reasons to love Leipzig 09.06.2022

Read also

Friedrich Merz (CDU), CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Unionsfraktionsvorsitzender, nimmt an der Sitzung des Bundestags teil. Thema war die Energiepolitische Perspektive für Bürger und Unternehmen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German opposition leader sorry for Ukraine 'welfare tourism' jibe 27.09.2022

The leader of Germany's Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, was slammed by other parties over comments he made that many Ukrainians were "taking advantage" by traveling in and out of Germany.

How German travelers spent the summer of 2022

How German travelers spent the summer of 2022 26.09.2022

Many German tourists skipped vacations abroad over the past two years — but this changed in the summer of 2022. What does this mean for the domestic tourism industry?

ROT // Numbi Gate - Elefant - Elephant - Elefanten - Elephants - Krüger-Nationalpark - Krüger-Nationalpark - Krueger-Nationalpark - Krueger-Nationalpark - Kruger National Park - Safari - Reise Suedafrika 2014 - Südafrika - Tourismus - Travel South Africa - Tourism - Afrika-

South Africa: German tourist shot dead near Kruger National Park 04.10.2022

Police in South Africa are searching for suspects wanted for the killing of a German tourist who was shot dead while traveling to the world renowned Kruger game reserve.

epa02888160 The downtown of the Georgian capital with old temple of Narikala is seen during sunrise in Tbilisi, Georgia, 30 August 2011. The downtown is located on the elevated cliff that overlooks the Mtkvari (Kura) river. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE |

Georgia: Popular with Russian tourists, despite political tensions 21.09.2022

More and more countries are closing their borders to Russians, allowing neither entry nor transit. Georgia still allows both, but the decades of political tension are palpable in the country, reports Benjamin Restle.