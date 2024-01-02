  1. Skip to content
BusinessGermany

Germany's search for skilled workers amid xenophobic image

Paul Jäger
February 1, 2024

Germany desperately needs skilled workers. That's why some of the country's top politicians have gone on a promotion tour. But there is heavy competition from other countries, and the rise of the far-right in Germany worries those who want to come.

