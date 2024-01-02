Germany's search for skilled workers amid xenophobic image

BusinessGermanyGermany's search for skilled workers amid xenophobic imageTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGermanyPaul Jäger02/01/2024February 1, 2024Germany desperately needs skilled workers. That's why some of the country's top politicians have gone on a promotion tour. But there is heavy competition from other countries, and the rise of the far-right in Germany worries those who want to come.https://p.dw.com/p/4bu7NAdvertisement