News

Germany's Protestant and Catholic churches predicted to lose millions of members

Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches may lose half their members by 2060, according to a study. A drop in membership is expected to lead to a major budget shortfall.

One person in a row of church pews (picture-alliance/dpa)

The number of members belonging to Germany's two main churches will drop in half by 2060, putting severe financial strain on the religious institutions, according to a study published Thursday.

The main reasons for declining membership in the German Catholic and Protestant churches include adults leaving the church, fewer baptisms and an aging population, researchers at the University of Freiburg said.

Read more: The main differences between Catholics and Protestants

The study, which was commissioned by the Catholic German Bishops Conference and the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), predicted the combined membership in the two churches will drop from about 45 million now to 34.8 million by 2035 and 22.7 million by 2060.

Watch video 26:00

Death is Part of Life – A Lutheran’s Quest for Meaning

Impending budget holes

Members of the Catholic and Protestant churches pay up to 9% of their taxable income to the church, generating around €12 billion ($13.5 billion) in income in 2017.

Read more: Germany mulls introducing 'mosque tax' for Muslims 

The income is predicted to remain the same in 2060, but with inflation, rising maintenance costs and salary increases the two churches will need €25 billion, according to the study.

Watch video 09:40

The Catholic Church Confronts Clerical Abuse

The projected budget shortfall is a wakeup call for the churches after years of low unemployment and economic growth boosted their coffers.

Read more: Germany's Christian autobahn churches draw devoted drivers

"These changes will happen and it's good to focus on the questions of tomorrow during the present economically good situation," said Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, head of the EKD Council.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, chairman of the German Bishops Conference, views the study as "a call to missionize."

The head of the study, economist Bernd Raffelhüschen, said the churches would have to develop new strategies to retain members and grow the churches to overcome looming financial shortfalls.

  • Deutschland Tourist fotografiert vor dem Dom (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Cologne Cathedral

    It's not that easy to capture the twin spires of this symbol of Cologne in one picture. At a height of 150 meters, Cologne Cathedral is the world's third-tallest church. It took more than 500 years to build, but it was worth it. This magnificent Gothic structure is one of the most popular sights in Germany.

  • Die Frauenkirche in Dresden (picture-alliance/ZB/T. Eisenhuth)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Frauenkirche, Dresden

    A cupola that weighs tons but still seems to float: the Frauenkirche, or Church of Our Lady, in Dresden was rebuilt with donations from around the world after it was destroyed in World War II. Just as it did when it was first opened in 1743, it is once again part of the skyline of the Baroque city on the River Elbe.

  • Deutschland Hamburg Hafengeburtstag 2011Michel und Krusenstern (picture alliance/dpa)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Hamburg's “Michel”

    The distinctive steeple with the copper top has pointed mariners the way up the Elbe to Hamburg since the 17th century. St. Michael's Church, which the locals simply call “Michel,” is considered the most beautiful Baroque church in northern Germany.

  • Deutschland Ulm Blick auf Ulmer Münster (picture alliance/robertharding/M. Lange)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Ulm Minster

    Small city, big church! At a height of 161.53 meters, Ulm Minster's tower is the tallest in the world. Visitors have to be in good shape to climb the 768 steps to the observation platform. They'll be rewarded with a view that, in good weather, reaches all the way to the Alps.

  • Bildergalerie Ruinen des Zweiten Weltkrieges - Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche Berlin (Colourbox/V. Voennyy)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Gedächtniskirche Berlin

    The old church tower is a reminder of the destruction in World War II, the new tower a reminder of the exertions of rebuilding. “Lipstick and powder compact” - that's the nickname Berliners gave the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church when it was re-consecrated in 1961. It's now one of the landmarks in the western part of central Berlin.

  • Deutschland | Aachener Dom (picture-alliance/dpa/imageBROKER)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Aachen Cathedral

    Charlemagne laid the foundation stone for the cathedral in 800 AD and made it the heart of his empire. As the place where German kings were once crowned, it is one of the most important churches in the Western world. In 1978, Aachen Cathedral was the first building in Germany to be made a UNESCO World Heritage site.

  • DW Sendung Check-in - Naumburger Dom (DW/K. Schmidt)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Naumburg Cathedral

    And this is the most recent German addition: in 2018, Naumburg Cathedral became the 43rd cultural landmark to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. The lifelike sandstone sculptures by an unknown master are among the highlights of this Romanesque-Gothic cathedral.

  • Deutschland Frauenkirche München (picture-alliance/Chromorange/A. Gravante)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Frauenkirche, Munich

    Munich's Frauenkirche, the Cathedral of Our Blessed Lady, stands in the heart of the Bavarian city and can be seen from far away. No neighboring building is allowed to be more than 100 meters in height, so that Munich's skyline remains intact. The church's distinctive towers with their bulbous domes are modeled on the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem.

  • Deutschland | Nikolaikirche in Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Nikolaikirche, Leipzig

    Palm-topped columns adorn the interior of St. Nicholas Church in Leipzig, but there is also a column in front of it, to commemorate the peaceful revolution in autumn 1989. At the time, the Nikolaikirche was the starting point for the Leipzig Monday demonstrations that heralded the end of the GDR and the division of Germany.

  • The Hildesheim Cathedral (Fotolia/panoramarx)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Hildesheim Cathedral

    Hildesheim in Lower Saxony is home to some 40 churches. The Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary is 1,200 years old and a jewel of Romanesque architecture. What is known as the “Thousand-Year Rose” grows in the courtyard of its cloisters. Researchers now think it may be a mere 700 years old, but with dimensions like these, who would bother to be so petty?

  • Wallfahrtskirche Birnau (darqy - Fotolia.com)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    The Basilica of Birnau

    A Baroque gem on the shores of Lake Constance: the exterior of the church is fairly simple, but inside, its full splendor is revealed, with countless sculpted figures of angels, ceiling frescoes and opulent ornamentation. Incidentally, the tower clock dates from 1750 and is the oldest working clock in Germany.

  • Deutschland | Erfuter Dom (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB/B. Schakow)

    Germany's most beautiful churches

    Erfurt Cathedral Hill

    To the left, St. Mary's Cathedral and to the right, the Church of St. Severus: this imposing ensemble rises over Erfurt's Old Town. Perhaps the residents of Erfurt were especially devout, or had too much money. In any case, the result is impressive: two examples of the finest Gothic architecture right next to each other.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt (ms)


cw/sms (AP, dpa, epd)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Religiosity reigns in US, on the wane in Western Europe

A new data analysis shows US adults are more religious than those in Western Europe. Even those who have no religious affiliation are more likely to believe there is a God — and to pray. (07.09.2018)  

The main differences between Catholics and Protestants

They worship the same God, but the principles of their faith are different. Five hundred years after the Reformation, there are still painful divisions between Protestants and Catholics. (21.04.2019)  

Germany's Christian autobahn churches draw devoted drivers

Ever more motorists are pulling into highway churches for a brief moment of spirituality, to light candles and pray. The chapels provide an oasis of calm that gas stations and truck stops do not. (20.04.2019)  

With Catholic Church in crisis, one priest forges his own spiritual path

The Catholic Church is in crisis, marred by scandals and calls for reform. One of its clergyman, Thomas Frings, has chosen to remain a priest nonetheless, and is now calling for new ways of fostering spirituality. (21.04.2019)  

Germany's most Catholic region divided over crosses in government buildings

Starting June 1, most state buildings in Bavaria will be required to hang a cross in their foyers. Reactions have been heated, even among the people in Germany's most Catholic region. Rebecca Staudenmeier reports. (31.05.2018)  

Germany mulls introducing 'mosque tax' for Muslims

The idea, similar to Germany's church tax, would aim to make mosques independent of foreign donors. Germany's government and progressive Muslim leaders have supported the idea. (26.12.2018)  

Germany's most beautiful churches

Cathedrals, minsters, churches – their architecture and grandeur make people pause and marvel, especially at Yuletide. Here is a selection of the most beautiful and famous churches in Germany. (21.12.2018)  

