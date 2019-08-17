 Germany′s Jewish council warns against AfD′s ′right-wing extremism′ | News | DW | 18.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Jewish council warns against AfD's 'right-wing extremism'

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has sharply criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, saying that it "incites fears and promotes a climate of exclusion of minorities."

Bonn: Tag der Kippa - Yitzhak Yohanan Melamed (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, has accused the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party of having right-wing extremist tendencies. "In my view, the AfD is much more closely interwoven with right-wing extremism than it appears," Schuster told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "The party incites fears and promotes a climate of exclusion of minorities," he said.

The AfD links attacks carried out by Islamist-motivated perpetrators with populist propaganda "in order to stir up hatred against minorities in general," Schuster said, pointing out that this "ultimately also creates a climate against Jews."

Read more: Extreme-right defectors deal a blow to Germany's far-right AfD

Josef Schuster (Imago Images/localpic)

Josef Schuster: Right-wing extremism is the "greatest danger" to Jews in Germany

Increase in anti-Semitic hate crime

Schuster sees right-wing extremism as posting the "greatest danger" to Germany and Jews living in the country.

The number of anti-Semitic attacks in Germany increased by over 10% from 2017 to 2018, which has prompted many Jews living in the country to consider emigrating. According to official figures, the number of anti-Semitic crimes committed increased from 1,504 in 2017 to 1,646 in 2018. The number of cases considered violent increased from 37 to 62 over the same period.

Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner made headlines in May when he warned Jews not to wear kippas — traditional Jewish skullcaps — in public spaces. Germans showed solidarity with the Jewish community in 2018 by wearing kippas on a march against anti-Semitism.

Read more: 'Zero tolerance' for anti-Semitism in Germany, says Merkel

Watch video 02:36

Anti-Semitism in Germany on the rise

No to coalition with AfD?

Regional elections are scheduled to take place in the eastern German states of Saxony and Brandenburg on September 1. The AfD, which is Germany's main opposition party, is expected to perform well in the state election in Saxony. The party is polling at 25% in Saxony, behind the CDU at 28%, and ahead of the Left party at 16% and the Greens at 12%.

Schuster warned the remaining political parties against forming a coalition with the AfD, as in his view sustaining such an alliance would eventually require a rightward tilt in their policies and rhetoric.

Read more: Germany: Conflict in AfD pulling party to the right

Infographic Perceptions of anti-Semitism in Europe

Integration into common 'system of values' key

The head of the Jewish council also spoke out in favor of tougher measures against Islamists.

Schuster said it's not just about fighting anti-Semitism, but also about integrating into society. All people who come to Germany and live here, he said, should adhere to the nation's values, including recognition of the equal rights of men and women, opposing all forms of anti-Semitism and racism, recognizing the rule of law and accepting the diversity of sexual orientations.

"To convey this system of values is the ultimate purpose of all integration measures," he stressed.

Schuster also spoke out in favor of offering guided tours in Arabic language in concentration camp memorial sites. The memorial site in Flossenbürg, Bavaria is already considering the proposal, said Schuster. "This should be extended to all the concentration camp memorial sites."

Compulsory trips for school children to memorials dedicated to the victims of Nazi atrocities are important, he underlined.

Watch video 26:06

Conflict Zone: AfD's Beatrix von Storch

sri/kl (dpa, AFP, epd, kna)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Germany’s right-wing populist AfD is using Jews as props

The inaugural "Jews in the AfD" group is set to meet in Offenbach on Sunday, ostensibly calling out anti-Semitism – and the irony cannot be ignored. Guest columnist Armin Langer recommends Jews pursue other associations. (06.10.2018)  

AfD slammed for using center-left Cold War chancellor on election posters

Social Democrats (SPD) said the move by the far-right party "smeared" the memory of former Chancellor Willy Brandt. The SPD leader sought atonement for Nazi Germany's crimes and a reduction in Cold War tensions. (07.08.2019)  

Extreme-right defectors deal a blow to Germany's far-right AfD

The far-right Alternative for Germany may be unravelling at the edges after a disgruntled member struck off on his own. That's bad news for the populists ahead of key elections, says DW political analyst Jefferson Chase. (11.01.2019)  

Germany: Conflict in AfD pulling party to the right

In at least three German states, extremist elements of the far-right Alternative for Germany are threatening to take over the party. The nationalist wing led by Björn Höcke is becoming increasingly powerful. (07.07.2019)  

'The New Germans': Far-right AfD forms immigrant supporters' group

AfD politicians hope to use the group to combat the far-right party's xenophobic image ahead of key elections. The message is that all are welcome — so long as you agree to "an end to illegal mass immigration." (18.03.2019)  

German official warns Jews against wearing kippahs in public

Anti-Semitic attacks in Germany have surged in the past few years. Last year, an attack on two men wearing yarmulkes — also known as kippahs — on a street in Berlin caused widespread outrage in in the country. (25.05.2019)  

Angela Merkel: 'Zero tolerance' of anti-Semitism in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on all citizens to play a part in stamping out anti-Semitism and racism. The chancellor made the plea in her weekly video address ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (26.01.2019)  

Germany: Anti-Semitic and xenophobic crimes rose in 2018

Politically motivated crime in Germany has decreased for the second straight year, according to the German Interior Ministry. But it logged more hate crimes, including anti-Semitic and xenophobic offenses. (14.05.2019)  

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

There are seven political parties in the German Bundestag and they rarely agree on anything. DW takes a look at their ideologies, leadership and history. (17.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rising anti-Semitism recalls 'horrific past'  

In Chemnitz, migrants and far-right fear each other  

Conflict Zone: AfD's Beatrix von Storch  

Anti-Semitism in Germany on the rise  

Related content

Deutschland junge Flüchtlinge - Integration

Visiting a Berlin elementary school where German isn't always spoken 17.08.2019

Kids in Germany are trickling back to school as a debate heats up about holding back those with poor German. DW's Kate Brady visited a Berlin classroom to see the struggles and successes of German-language learners.

Bonn: Tag der Kippa - Yitzhak Yohanan Melamed

Germany: Jewish man attacked in Berlin 14.08.2019

German police are looking for two men who attacked a man wearing Jewish clothing while he was walking in Berlin. The number of violent anti-Semitic attacks in Germany has increased between 2017 and 2018.

Symbolbild Judentum Davidstern

Jews abused, spat on in Munich anti-Semitic attacks 07.08.2019

Jewish groups say anti-Semitic attacks are happening with increasing frequency in Bavaria. The latest incidents follow several recent high profile cases in other German cities.

Advertisement