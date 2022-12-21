Germany's Habeck thanks citizens for saving gas amid crisis

At the same time, he noted that the past few weeks strained gas supplies as temperatures dropped below freezing. Yet, Habeck said this "doesn't change the fact that the inner attitude of most Germans is that they know that the hour has struck."
How does gas storage work?
In addition to Germans voluntarily reducing their consumption, Berlin has implemented an Energy Saving Ordinance to conserve supplies, with public buildings in particular required to cut back on the use of heat and warm water.
Moscow's war on Ukraine prompted Germany to slow its heavy reliance on Russian energy, with Berlin then looking for other energy sources to meet the demand for gas and oil. Habeck said new energy infrastructure is being developed in Germany, with remaining nuclear power plants to fill in consumption needs in the meantime.