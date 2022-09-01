Germany's energy saving rules come into force

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In response to rising energy prices and dwindling oil and natural gas imports from Russia, Germany is launching a set of binding measures to reduce energy consumption nationwide. Here's what this entails.
In Germany, prices for gasoline and public transport surged on September 1st, as government subsidies expired. The price for natural gas — which half of all households use for heating — and for electricity has skyrocketed and food prices are affected by rising inflation.
The government is trying to encourage consumers and businesses to save energy in whichever way they can to prevent a shortage during the winter months asRussia continues to reduce flows of natural gas to Germany.
The Energy Saving Ordinance comes into force today for six months. This is what it entails:
A second set of rules will come into force in October, apply for two years, and stipulate longer-term energy-saving measures. For example, all owners of buildings with a gas heating system must have a heating efficiency checkup.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck from the environmentalist Green Party says he expects the measures to reduce gas consumption "by around two, two and a half percent" and calls it a "small but indispensable contribution."
Against the backdrop of gas shortages caused by a lack of Russian gas supplies, EU countries have committed to reducing their gas consumption by 15%. In Germany, the reduction target has been set at 20% percent.
The nightmare scenario of a cold winter without access to heating seems to be off the table, according to Germany's economy minister, while Russian gas now accounts for less than 10% of Germany's consumption.