  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Malta's Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, center, speaks with Belgium's Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten, second right, during a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels
Malta's energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the agreement was a big feat for the blocImage: Olivier Matthys/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsEurope

EU agrees to gas price cap

52 minutes ago

After months of negotiation, the EU reached an agreement on a gas price cap at 180€ per megawatt hour. However, concerns remained about its impact on gas supples.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LBS4

EU energy ministers reached a deal on setting a price cap for natural gas in the bloc, officials said, despite concerns by some members about the policy's impact on Europe's ability to attract gas supplies in price-competitive global markets. 

After months of negotiation, the price cap was approved on Monday. Germany and other countries that were hesitant to agree on a cap sought more safeguards to ensure it could be suspended if the policy led to negative consequences. 

Europe has been experiencing an energy crunch due in large part to dwindling supplies of Russian gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision was an attack on market pricing, and unacceptable, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Lower threshold price agreed than initially proposed 

Malta's minister said the threshold was €180 ($191) per megawatt hour. "We are speaking about a price cap set at 180 euros," Maltese Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said, after months of negotiations between member states.  "It wasn't an easy thing to achieve."

On Monday, the price of gas on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) was around 110 euros per megawatt hour. In August, the price on the TTF peaked at over 340 euros per megawatt hour.

The German government had long resisted a cap on the price of gas, fearing that security of supply could be jeopardized because suppliers could sell their gas on other markets, where they could achieve higher prices. 

The plan mostly affects large customers using trading points like the TTF and not end consumers, as is the case with the German government's gas price cap. However, consumer prices will be indirectly influenced by wholesale prices.

Experts believe it is possible that the gas price will rise to over €200 again after a hard winter, when EU member states have to fill up their storage facilities in the spring. 

Germany voted in favor of cap despite concerns

Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck emphasized that the price alone should not be decisive, stressing it was important to look at the overall situation surrounding the gas supplies. 

Jozef Sikela, Czeck Minister for Trade, speaks to Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck
Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck viewed the price cap with scepticismImage: Olivier Matthys/AP Photo/picture alliance

"Nobody in Germany is against low gas prices, but we know we have to be very careful not to wish for the good but to do bad," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, ahead of the meeting.

Habeck had criticized a potential scenario in which there was no unanimous decision between EU member states to suspend the cap.

A decision with a so-called qualified majority would have been possible. In that case, only 15 of the 27 states representing at least 65 percent of the population would have had to vote in favor.

los/es (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deutschland Gaszähler

Europe adjusts to high energy costs

Europe adjusts to high energy costs

Russia has shut off Europe's energy tap in response to Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. This has led to skyrocketing energy prices, and the need for alternative approaches in many areas.
BusinessSeptember 27, 202226:06 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People clapping at a conference

Montreal: World strikes 'historic' deal to protect nature

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

History11 hours ago02:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage