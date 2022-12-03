  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
A German gas meter
Germany plans to cap electricity prices next month and gas prices from MarchImage: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

Germany seeks 1-year ban on energy price hikes: report

5 minutes ago

The government has already said it will cap the cost of gas and electricity next year. Bild newspaper reported that energy firms could now be banned from raising prices, with hikes already announced set to be revoked.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KQiQ

The German government wants to stop energy companies from increasing electricity and gas prices in 2023, Bild newspaper reported Saturday, citing draft legislation.

The government has already ordered a cap on energy prices for next year to quell the energy crisis that threatens household budgets and the viability of many businesses.

What is the government planning?

A draft law on next year's energy price brake, which was announced by Berlin last month, will also force utility companies to justify any increase in price, for example, extreme volatility in financial markets, Bild reported.

Otherwise, they would be banned from increasing prices in 2023.

The measure, if passed, would mean that hundreds of price increases already announced by energy firms for next year would have to be reversed.

The government wants to prevent energy firms from abusing an €83-billion ($87-billion) subsidy scheme to pay for the price cap.

The price rise justification will be part of the mechanism that firms will need to adhere to receive those subsidies.

"We want to prevent free-rider effects that encourage utility companies to charge higher tariffs," Michael Kruse, spokesman for energy policy for the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) parliamentary group, told Bild.

Free riding occurs when one firm benefits from the actions and efforts of another without paying or sharing the costs.

Is Germany at risk of an industrial slowdown?

Price cap already announced

The federal government plans to cap electricity prices from January at 40 cents per kilowatt hour for 80% of a household or small firm's consumption.

Mid-size and large companies will have their price capped at 13 cents per kilowatt hour for 70% of their energy consumption.

Gas prices will also be capped from March 1, with the possibility that they will be backdated.

Ahead of the price cap, hundreds of gas suppliers announced average gas price increases of 56% for next year, Bild reported, citing data from the Check24 price comparison website.

Electricity price hikes are currently set to rise an average of 60%, the figures showed.

The price rises will affect up to 7.5 million households that are not on fixed tariffs.

The energy crisis began last year when global gas demand returned following the COVID-19 pandemic and prices rose sharply.

The crisis was exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February which saw gas prices soar further.

Germany has been heavily reliant on Russian gas imports but sought alternatives as part of Western sanctions on Moscow, which led Russia to cut supplies in retaliation.

The standoff led to months of uncertainty over whether Europe's largest economy could secure enough energy supplies for winter.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

mm/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A shadow of a pumpjack on a Russian oil field

G7 joins EU price cap on Russian oil

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Culture20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ai Weiwei stands in front of his sculpture "Forever Bicycles," made of a neatly-arranged pile of silver bicycles, without tires and saddles, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Freedom of Speech18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A crying baby

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

Health14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

3 German passports

How European countries regulate citizenship

How European countries regulate citizenship

Politics10 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Nature and Environment15 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage