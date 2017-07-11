Germany's government agrees on €65 billion relief package amid soaring energy prices

The German government on Sunday agreed a €65-billion ($64.7-billion) plan to ease the pressure on households amid spiraling inflation and energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe.

The third package of relief measures to date includes plans for continued cheaper public transport and tax breaks for energy-intensive companies.

Germany: Inflation is hitting the poor

What problems do German households and businesses face?

According to the Federal Statistical Office, inflation in Germany rose to almost 8% in August after dipping slightly in June and July due to short-term government programs to reduce the consumer burden in the transport sector.

The energy sector has seen the biggest uptick in prices with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions against Moscow prompting a race against the clock to reduce Germany's dependence on Russian gas before winter.

Another sector experiencing soaring inflation is groceries, which saw prices surge 12% in June before reaching 16.6% in August.

What did the chancellor say about the package?

Speaking to reporters after talks that went into the early hours of Sunday morning, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government would give €1.5 billion toward continuing public transport discounts after the country's monthly 9-euro travel ticket offer expired at the end of August after three months.

Scholz also said windfall taxes would likely be levied on energy companies to lower the price of gas, oil and coal for consumers.

The chancellor also gave reassurances on Germany's energy supply ahead of the winter after Russia recently stopped gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Scholz said his government had made "timely decisions" to avert shortages in winter, such as filling gas storage facilities and restarting coal power plants.

"We will get through this winter," he said.

This is the third relief package this year. The two previous ones included a gasoline rebate, which expired at the end of August, the €9 transportation ticket and an energy price flat payment to workers.

