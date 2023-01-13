Germany to scrap COVID mask rule on long-distance transport
Germany is to abandon the mandatory wearing of facemasks on long-distance trains and buses in early February. The requirement is among the last remaining coronavirus pandemic measures to be kept in place.
Some rules still in place
The requirement to wear FFP2 or medical face masks on long-distance public trains and buses was one of the last remaining measures in place as part of the Infection Protection Act. The law was due to expire on April 7, and the mask mandate with it.
The legislation also includes a stipulation for masks to be worn in healthcare settings such as medical practices, with additional testing requirements for access to hospitals and care facilities.
Most European countries scrapped mask mandates in 2022, and Germany alongside Spain was one of the few to keep one in place. The Spanish government has announced that the rule will apply until at least March 2023.
Although the long-distance transport requirement was nationwide, states make their own decisions about public transport. Three states have already dropped the requirement on regional and local trains, trams, and buses, while six more plan to do so by the beginning of next month.