Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Karl Lauterbach

Karl Lauterbach is a German physician, epidemiologist, health economist,and politician. He has been a Social Democrat lawmaker since 2005 and Federal Minister of Health since December 2021

Born in 1963 in Birken in North-Rhine Westphalia, Lauterbach studied medicine, epidemiology, and health management in Germany and at Harvard in the US, and holds several academic degrees. He was a university professor in Cologne where he set up an institute for health economics and clinical epidemiology. In 1999, Lauterbach became a member of the Council of Experts for the Assessment of Developments in Health Care. In 2001 he joined the center-left Social Democrats SPD, and in 2005 he successfully ran for the Bundestag for the first time and won his constituency in Cologne by a landslide in 2021. Since 2020 the lone wolf and eccentric became a prominent figure arguing in favor of restrictions to curb the COVID pandemic. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Karl Lauterbach.

COVID digest: Fourth jab might not be needed, says German minister

COVID digest: Fourth jab might not be needed, says German minister 22.01.2022

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said three COVID-19 jabs could be enough for "any vaccine mandate" in Germany. Meanwhile, thousands took to the streets to protest coronavirus restrictions in Europe. DW has the latest.
Germany prepares for omicron wave to worsen

Germany prepares for omicron wave to worsen 21.01.2022

Daily case counts in Germany could be in the hundreds of thousands by mid-February, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said. State and national leaders meet next week to discuss how they should move forward.
COVID: Germany sputters on vaccine mandate

COVID: Germany sputters on vaccine mandate 17.01.2022

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he favors compulsory jabs for everyone eligible, and similar measures have already been put in place in other EU countries. However, many hurdles remain.
Coronavirus: Germany expects rise in deaths as omicron takes hold

Coronavirus: Germany expects rise in deaths as omicron takes hold 14.01.2022

The head of Germany's disease control agency said hospitalizations and deaths are set to rise. Meanwhile, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said new, stricter regulations and vaccinations should help manage the crisis.
Germany needs jabs, not omicron's 'dirty vaccination' — health minister

Germany needs jabs, not omicron's 'dirty vaccination' — health minister 08.01.2022

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said it's "naive" to think the omicron variant will be the end of the pandemic. He warned that new COVID-19 mutations were still possible.
COVID: Germans less worried about omicron, survey shows

COVID: Germans less worried about omicron, survey shows 06.01.2022

Despite the rapid spread of omicron, Germany has seen a drop in concern over COVID variants, a new survey has revealed. While a majority favor strict regulations in general, many want shorter quarantine rules.

German health minister's office vandalized

German health minister's office vandalized 02.01.2022

People angry over COVID curbs have been held responsible for damaging the offices of two German lawmakers on New Year's Eve — including the constituency office of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.
Coronavirus digest: 'We can get our normal lives back' in 2022, says German health minister

Coronavirus digest: 'We can get our normal lives back' in 2022, says German health minister 01.01.2022

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has reassured that there will be "a light at the end of the tunnel" in the pandemic this year. Elsewhere, new COVID cases have broken records in Italy. DW has the latest.
COVID figures in Germany may be much higher than reported

COVID figures in Germany may be much higher than reported 31.12.2021

The number of new COVID-19 infections could be two to three times higher than the official figures suggest, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has warned. There is much discussion over why the data seem unreliable.
Germany's actual COVID rate '2 or 3 times higher' than official Christmas records

Germany's actual COVID rate '2 or 3 times higher' than official Christmas records 29.12.2021

Although Germany isn't logging record cases like its neighbors, Health Minister Lauterbach said current figures don't show the whole picture. Data reporting has slowed over the holidays — but the omicron variant has not.
COVID: Omicron could be Germany's dominant variant 'in 3 weeks'

COVID: Omicron could be Germany's dominant variant 'in 3 weeks' 22.12.2021

The chief of Germany's top public health body has said a fifth wave of infections could overwhelm the health care system. He warned Germans not to let Christmas be the "spark that lights the omicron fire."
Coronavirus digest: German health minister warns of 'massive' omicron wave

Coronavirus digest: German health minister warns of 'massive' omicron wave 17.12.2021

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned of a "massive fifth wave" due to the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.
German health minister steps up COVID-19 crisis management

German health minister steps up COVID-19 crisis management 16.12.2021

Germany's new government and its high-profile health minister, Karl Lauterbach, have announced they are stepping up the fight against the pandemic. Tackling a vaccine shortage is top priority.
Germany scrambles to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses

Germany scrambles to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses 15.12.2021

Health Minister Lauterbach has said Germany could face vaccine shortages early next year if new doses are not acquired. Finance Minister Lindner has said the country will spend €2.2 billion to buy 92 million jabs.
Opinion: EU dodges debate on vaccine mandates

Opinion: EU dodges debate on vaccine mandates 10.12.2021

The EU approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is disjointed, the vaccination rate too low. Two worlds are set to collide when Germany's new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, takes on Brussels, writes Bernd Riegert.
Germany taps epidemiologist as new health minister

Germany taps epidemiologist as new health minister 06.12.2021

During the COVID pandemic, epidemiologist and eccentric Karl Lauterbach became known as a voice of reason for some, and an infuriating lockdown supporter for others. Now he will be Germany's new health minister.
Show more articles