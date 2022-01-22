Karl Lauterbach is a German physician, epidemiologist, health economist,and politician. He has been a Social Democrat lawmaker since 2005 and Federal Minister of Health since December 2021

Born in 1963 in Birken in North-Rhine Westphalia, Lauterbach studied medicine, epidemiology, and health management in Germany and at Harvard in the US, and holds several academic degrees. He was a university professor in Cologne where he set up an institute for health economics and clinical epidemiology. In 1999, Lauterbach became a member of the Council of Experts for the Assessment of Developments in Health Care. In 2001 he joined the center-left Social Democrats SPD, and in 2005 he successfully ran for the Bundestag for the first time and won his constituency in Cologne by a landslide in 2021. Since 2020 the lone wolf and eccentric became a prominent figure arguing in favor of restrictions to curb the COVID pandemic. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Karl Lauterbach.