Karl Lauterbach is a German physician, epidemiologist, health economist,and politician. He has been a Social Democrat lawmaker since 2005 and Federal Minister of Health since December 2021
Born in 1963 in Birken in North-Rhine Westphalia, Lauterbach studied medicine, epidemiology, and health management in Germany and at Harvard in the US, and holds several academic degrees. He was a university professor in Cologne where he set up an institute for health economics and clinical epidemiology. In 1999, Lauterbach became a member of the Council of Experts for the Assessment of Developments in Health Care. In 2001 he joined the center-left Social Democrats SPD, and in 2005 he successfully ran for the Bundestag for the first time and won his constituency in Cologne by a landslide in 2021. Since 2020 the lone wolf and eccentric became a prominent figure arguing in favor of restrictions to curb the COVID pandemic. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Karl Lauterbach.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has reassured that there will be "a light at the end of the tunnel" in the pandemic this year. Elsewhere, new COVID cases have broken records in Italy. DW has the latest.
Although Germany isn't logging record cases like its neighbors, Health Minister Lauterbach said current figures don't show the whole picture. Data reporting has slowed over the holidays — but the omicron variant has not.