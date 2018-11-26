 Germany to double donation for UN climate change fund | News | DW | 28.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany to double donation for UN climate change fund

The pledge comes ahead of a major UN climate conference. Donations to the UN Green Climate Fund are only a fraction of the $100 billion annual goal countries had pledged to reach by 2020.

Windräder an einer Küste (OIST)

Germany will increase funding for developing countries to fight and adapt to climate change, the development minister announced on Wednesday ahead of a major UN climate conference in Poland.

Gerd Müller said the German government would pay another €750 million ($850 million) in to the UN Green Climate Fund over the next two years, having already paid in a previous pledge of the same sum. Müller also encouraged other countries to increase their contributions.

Read moreUS climate report warns of worsening disasters

The fund supports projects on climate protection and adaptation to climate change in developing and emerging countries. World leaders agreed to establish the fund in 2010 at a climate conference in Cancun, Mexico and so far nearly €10 billion has been pledged from public and private sources.

Read more: CO2 levels hit new record high in 2017

Watch video 01:51
Now live
01:51 mins.

Mangrove forests under threat

The sum falls far short of the $100 billion annually that countries had pledged to contribute by 2020. 

Müller also said more than 70 companies and organizations had so far joined the new Alliance for Development and Climate. Members of this alliance intend to reduce and offset their emissions of greenhouse gases by promoting climate projects in emerging and developing countries. These include projects for reforestation and climate-friendly agriculture.

Watch video
Now live
Watch video

Video explainer: How does emission trading work?

In all, Germany intends to spend €10 billion annually to fight climate change by 2020, which also includes contributions to the UN Green Climate Fund.

World leaders and their representatives will gather in the Polish city of Katowice from December 2 to 14 to hammer out details of implementing the Paris Agreement.

  • LED bulb (DW/Gero Rueter)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 10: Upgrade lightbulbs

    You just bought a fancy lamp? Make it cooler with efficient lightbulbs. This is one of the small actions that make a difference in the long-term - and let's be honest, it's not a big effort. Some LED bulbs consume up to 90 percent less than traditional ones.

  • Woman hanging clothes in Lebanon (picture-alliance/AP/Hussein Malla)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 9: Hang laundry to dry

    In cold or rainy countries, the task might be challenging - but these challenges are nothing compared to the worst consequences of climate change.

  • Recycling containers (Fotolia/TrudiDesign)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 8: Recycling

    Recycling has become normal behavior for thousands of people around the world. It definitely contributes to making a better world - but unfortunately, it is not enough.

  • Washing machine (Fotolia/Kzenon)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 7: Wash clothes on cold

    Worried about your clothes shrinking in hot water? Here another reason to keep washing with cold water: Since it avoids turning on the water heater, cold-water washing also produces less greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Volvo V60 Plug-in-Hybrid (picture-alliance/Photoagency Interpress)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 6: Drive a hybrid

    Until you are ready to get rid of your car completely, you could move to a hybrid electric car. But beware: The electricity that powers it is probably still coming from dirty fossil fuels.

  • The Simpsons Lisa the Vegetarian (FOX BROADCASTING/The Simpsons)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 5: Switch to a vegetarian diet

    Beef production is the largest driver of tropical deforestation worldwide, with soy production closely following - mainly to feed animals. The carbon footprint of a meat-based diet is almost double that of a vegetarian one. Even reducing the amount of meat you eat makes a difference.

  • China wind power (Getty Images/AFP/L. Jin)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 4: Buy green energy

    Renewable energies are the new trend - but we are still largely dependent on fossil fuels such as coal. In countries like Germany, you can choose your energy provider - among some that draw from renewable sources.

  • Virgin Boeing 737-8FE (picture-alliance/P. Mayall)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 3: Cancel one trans-Atlantic flight

    Air travel is a major challenge when it comes to tackling climate change. Policy-makers are exploring ways to reduce the climate impact of flights - but in the meantime, you can start thinking twice before taking a plane. Particularly to cross the pond.

  • 200 years of bike (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 2: Don't use a car

    Getting rid of your car is the second-most effective action you can take to tackle climate change. And riding your bike also helps keep you fit!

  • Newborn babies (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 1: Have one less child

    Giving birth to a new person consuming and polluting at the current rate of people in industrialized countries is the worst thing you can do for the planet, according to the study. But if you start now with the other nine actions, your kids might be able to live in a better world.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

cw/msh (epd, KNA, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

Filipinos want to boost green energy — but where will they get the cash?

In the Philippines, polluting coal is still the number one source of energy. Renewable energy can't compete because it's difficult to secure financing. But that is changing. (20.11.2018)  

The startup technologies doing good for the world

Saving lives, helping those with disabilities and fighting climate change — those are some of the reasons why an organization of rabbis is honoring tech startups which they believe are helping to make a better world. (16.10.2018)  

US climate report warns of worsening disasters

A new report has warned climate change could bring widespread hardship to the United States if nothing is done to stop it. President Donald Trump has downplayed the threat amid freezing temperatures this week. (24.11.2018)  

CO2 levels hit new record high in 2017

The warming effect of greenhouse gases has increased 41 percent since 1990, according to the UN's weather organization. It said the window of opportunity to act against climate change "is almost closed." (22.11.2018)  

Carbon capture: Expensive, risky – and indispensable?

New research suggests that unless we rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions we will have to extract far more CO2 from the atmosphere than we are technically prepared for. (29.03.2018)  

Protecting our forests - A vital ecosystem under threat

Forests are often called the “earth’s green lung,” because they store CO2 and produce oxygen, thus helping to regulate the climate. But what happens if our forests disappear and what can we do to help protect them? (10.10.2018)  

WaterAid: 'Southern Africa under severe water stress'

Globally, 60 percent of people don't have enough clean water, and climate change is making the situation worse. Chilufya Chileshe from WaterAid explains why southern Africa is particularly vulnerable. (08.11.2018)  

How to stop climate change? Start now!

We hear warnings about climate change on a daily basis. While global leaders dally over policy, what individual actions can we take to reduce global warming? A new study has some very concrete suggestions. (14.07.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Video explainer: How does emission trading work?  

Mangrove forests under threat  

Related content

UN: Nations falling further behind Paris temperature goal 28.11.2018

A new UN report says nations must triple their efforts if they are to succeed in keeping global warming within the 2 C target agreed by nearly every country. After three years of decline, greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2017, the study found.

USA | Waldbrände in Kalifornien

UNEP: Still a chance to put out 'climate fire' — here's what we need to do 27.11.2018

Efforts need to be tripled in order to close the gap between a deteriorating climate and a world in which global warming is kept below 2 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations Environment Program finds.

USA Hurrikan Michael richtet in Florida schwere Verwüstungen an

US climate report warns of worsening disasters 24.11.2018

A new report has warned climate change could bring widespread hardship to the United States if nothing is done to stop it. President Donald Trump has downplayed the threat amid freezing temperatures this week.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 