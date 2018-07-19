Germany: Thousands gather in Munich to protest Bavarian ruling party CSU

Thousands of people in the Bavarian capital, Munich, gathered on Sunday to demonstrate against right-wing populism, in a rally that was a direct rebuke of the ruling Bavarian party Christian Social Union (CSU) for its immigration policies and stance.

Under the official slogans "An end to the incitement of hate" and "Together against the politics of fear," a large crowd assembled at the Königplatz square, an iconic cultural center of the city. A diverse group of organizations came together for the rally, including NGOs, political parties and church groups.

The demonstration follows a large protest in the Bavarian capital on May 5, where at least 30,000 people filled Odeonplatz square to express their rejection of a controversial legislative package put forth by the CSU that sought to widen police powers.

Demonstrators hold a sign spelling out CSU with the words "unchristian, asocial, inhumane."

Read more: Trouble in Bavarian paradise: Will the CSU's hard-line asylum strategy pay off?

Officials put the attendance of Sunday's anti-CSU rally at 15,000, with organizers saying that 18,000 showed up, despite the unrelenting rain in Munich. Protesters singled out CSU leaders Horst Seehofer and Markus Söder as instigators of an "irresponsible politics of division" at the national and regional level respectively. Demonstrators also spoke out against CSU parliamentary party leader Alexander Dobrindt.

Organizers of the rally wanted to emphasize that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was not the only political orgnanization that in their eyes promotes a politics of "exclusion and hate." Protesters were called on by organizers to put the spotlight on "a massive societal shift to the right, the surveillance state, the restriction of freedoms and attacks on human rights" that they see as inherent to CSU policies.

A woman holds the sign with the event's slogan: "together against the politics of fear."

Read more: The challenges of parodying CSU politician Horst Seehofer

CSU reacts

Shortly before the demonstrations began, the CSU defended itself and spoke out against Sunday's event.

In an official tweet, the CSU said "Bavaria will not be filled with hatred," turning the accusation of inciting hate against the organizers of the event. The Bavarian ruling party said that it rejected "political agitation" and made calls for political decency. "The people in Bavaria know what they have with the CSU," the tweet added.

After a weak showing in the 2017 parliamentary elections and with an eye on the upcoming Bavarian regional elections in October, the CSU has taken a more hard-line approach to immigration enforcement, and its leaders have attempted to harness the sensitive politics of German identity to their purposes.

jcg/tj (epd, dpa)

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Believed to be 'typically German' Many people who've never set foot in Germany have this image of Germans drinking beer and eating sausage, while wearing traditional costumes — Lederhosen for men and Dirndl for women — and performing the Schuhplatter stomp dance (picture). Though these clichés often serve to depict Germany as a whole, the traditions actually come from Bavaria, a German state with a very distinct culture.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A state with its own political culture The current disputes between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer have exposed to the world that Bavaria has its own party within the German government. While Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) operates in 15 states of Germany, Bavaria is the only state with its own counterpart, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), led by Seehofer.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A free state Bavaria's official name, Free State of Bavaria, was adopted after monarchy was abolished in several German states in the aftermath of World War I. While most Bavarians do not want to separate from Germany, many of them identify as "Bavarians" first. Actually, the state also includes the Franconians in the north, the Swabians in the south west, while Altbayern (Old Bavaria) makes up the south east.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An influential Catholic tradition One of the main historical differences giving Bavaria its distinct identity was that while many German territories that joined the German Empire in 1871 were Protestant, Bavaria was one of the few major German powers to remain Catholic. Incidentally, Pope Benedict XVI was born in Bavaria.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Crosses 'are culture' The number of Catholics in Bavaria is on the decline, but the state's politicians still see it as a predominant aspect of its culture. The recent law requiring a Christian cross to be displayed in the lobby of every public building in Bavaria made international headlines. "This is about culture, not religion," explained one Bavarian mayor, Christian Moser.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Strong dialects Foreigners who've spent years learning German might not understand a simple breakfast conversation in Bavaria, as many Bavarians speak with a strong dialect. This is also related to religion. High German started spreading through Luther's Bible in Protestant regions, while Bavarians took pride in their dialects, which includes Bairisch (Bavarian Austrian), East Franconian and Swabian German.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A famous beer culture One of Germany's most famous events, Oktoberfest, is also Bavarian. Over 6 million visitors head to the Munich-based event every year, and it inspires similar festivals around the world. Germany's influential Beer Purity Law, which prescribes that only hop, malt, yeast and water be used in the brewing process, was also issued there, by the Duke of Bavaria in 1516.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An open beer garden tradition Along with the beer purity law, Bavaria has its own beer garden decree from 1812 that allows guests to bring their own picnic — pretzels, sausages and other appetizers — to the beer garden. The tradition has remained part of Bavaria's convivial charm to this day.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An amazing cuisine If you are lucky enough to have a Bavarian friend who likes to cook, you will discover that Bavaria is not only the home of the popular Weisswurst sausage and Brezen (Pretzel), but also of a number of delicious regional specialties, including Flädlesuppe (pancake soup), Maultaschen (which look like large raviolis) and Spätzle (a kind of soft egg noodle, pictured).

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A successful football team Bavaria's football team, FC Bayern München, is the most successful club in German football history and one of the best in Europe. It has won a record of 28 national titles and 18 national cups. The club has nearly 300,000 members worldwide. At the center of this picture is vice-captain Thomas Müller, who also plays for the German national team.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A legendary car producer One of the world's most legendary auto brands is also Bavarian. BMW stands for "Bayerische Motoren Werke," or Bavarian Motor Works. The headquarters of the company founded in 1916 are in Munich.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Inspiring natural landscapes Connected with the Bohemian Forest on the Czech side of the border, the Bavarian Forest makes up the largest continuous woodland area in Europe. The protected national park is home to many endangered species of animals, including the European wildcat (picture), which has been named animal of the year 2018 in Germany.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Spectacular landmarks Bavaria's medieval buildings are a must-see attraction for many people visiting Germany. Its most photographed castle is Neuschwanstein, which is visited by over 1.3 million people every year. The fairy tale look of this castle inspired Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom castle.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An image exported to and through the US Bavarian culture also became synonymous with Germany through the fact that after World War II, many American army bases were in the south of Germany, where Bavaria is located. The strong traditions of the region left a lasting impression on the US occupiers, and American pop culture contributed to spreading this image throughout the world. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.