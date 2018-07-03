 The challenges of parodying CSU politician Horst Seehofer | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.07.2018

Culture

The challenges of parodying CSU politician Horst Seehofer

Seehofer's style makes him an easy target for satirists, yet impersonator Wolfgang Krebs finds the politician's hardline stance challenges his own sense of humor. Krebs gave DW a special birthday impression of Seehofer.

Kabarett artist Wolfgang Krebs as and with Horst Seehofer (picture alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

Kabarett artist Wolfgang Krebs as and with Horst Seehofer

Comedian Wolfgang Krebs is relieved. Following a last-ditch government compromise over migration policy, Horst Seehofer remains Germany's Interior Minister, the coalition didn't collapse — and Krebs will not have to completely have to rewrite his current Kabarett show. (In Germany, "Kabarett" is a comedy genre that specifically refers to onstage satirical revues of political and social topics.)

In his act, the Bavarian Kabarett artist impersonates the main characters involved in the latest political dispute: Bavarian Premier Markus SöderInterior Minister and CSU leader Horst Seehofer, as well as Chancellor Angela Merkel. He has studied how they move, imitates their voices and dresses up just like them. 

The quarrel between the government's sister parties, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), on Germany's refugee policy made Krebs feel nervous over the last few days. He watched debates on news channels until late in night, especially those between Seehofer and Merkel.

"I'm thankful that I didn't have any live performances during that period," he says. The World Cup had given him a break, but his next gig is on July 4, right on Horst Seehofer's birthday.

Watch video 01:25
Now live
01:25 mins.

Happy Birthday, Me! Wolfgang Krebs impersonates Horst Seehofer on his birthday

Horst Seehofer's real-life satire

"If Seehofer had actually resigned, I would have had to completely redo his role in my current Kabarett program; that would have required a lot of work," Krebs explains.

Now the Kabarett artist can simply pick up one of Seehofer's latest infamous quotes: "I won't accept to be dismissed by a chancellor that's only chancellor because of me," he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. Krebs knows that he only needs to repeat the politician's own words and the audience will crack up.

From school clown to stand-in for politicians

Wolfgang Krebs started doing theater in school, where he also got into imitating his teachers.

At the end of the 1980s, he was impersonating former Chancellor Helmut Kohl and long-term forerm CSU Chairman Franz-Josef Strauss. Krebs also had a field day spoofing former Bavarian Premier Edmund Stoiber.

Then one day, Stoiber refused at the last minute to appear in a special Carnival program on Bavarian TV, and Wolfgang Krebs jumped in to replace him on the show.

He has since made a career of imitating political and public figures — along with Merkel and Seehofer, former football manager Franz Beckenbauer is another one of his specialties.

Kabarett artist Wolfgang Krebs impersonating Angela Merkel (imago/Michael Eichhammer)

Krebs impersonating Angela Merkel

Increasingly difficult to empathize with Seehofer

When Wolfgang Krebs parodies these people, he tries to empathize with them, taking on every detail of their character.

"When I imitate Horst Seehofer, I literally puff myself up, holding my head up high and pulling my shoulders back to show off how great I am," says Krebs. The political satirist is actually a few centimeters smaller than the CSU leader.

Wolfgang Krebs (Melanie Wirth)

Wolfgang Krebs as himself

But Krebs has been finding it increasingly difficult to feel empathy for the German interior minister, "ever since the so-called refugee crisis in 2015," during which period  he could no longer recognize Christian values in the positions of the man leading the Christian-democratic and conservative political party.

When the photo of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi lying dead on the beach made headlines, Krebs discussed it with Seehofer at an event. "I asked him, doesn't that touch you?"

Seehofer appeared a bit uncomfortable with the question, remembers Krebs. The politician answered that he was doing everything he could to make sure that people coming to Bavaria as refugees were well taken care of, but he also added that he wanted to know who those people coming into his state were.

Seehofer: The perfect target for satirists?

Wolfgang Krebs can understand that politicians pick up on the Bavarians' anxiety, but he is stunned by the turn of the debate. "It appears preposterous to me, as the current dispute is about five asylum-seekers a day and no longer hundreds of thousands as was the case three years ago."

Seehofer's calls to creating a hard limit on the number of refugees accepted and to establish "transit centers" for asylum-seekers do not feel like laughing matter for Wolfgang Krebs, making it difficult for him to parody the politician. "I add other absurd limits to overemphasize and expose the whole thing, but not everyone understands that, and I don't want people to believe that I'm calling for even worse things."

It feels like a tightrope walk, the satirist says. "It used to be a more innocent thing to impersonate Horst Seehofer. Topics like digitization or homeland were harmless." When dealing with refugees, comedians need to make sure they aren't sounding like a far-right populist or even a Nazi. "The CSU's current vocabulary promotes a nationalist view of Bavaria, because they believe they should be attracting right-wing voters. That makes it difficult for a Seehofer impersonator."  

Wolfgang Krebs as Horst Seehofer (Carsten Bunnemann)

Wolfgang Krebs as Horst Seehofer: He used to be a more innocent politician to parody

Observers see the dispute between the CDU and the CSU as part of the Bavarian party's campaign to win over voters from the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the upcoming state elections. "The conservatives in Bavaria will think that Seehofer got his way; that he finally banged his fist on the table, even if it goes against the trend," believes Krebs.

Even after the agreement between the Christian Democrats and their sister party in Bavaria, uncertainty remains. People will not forget how Horst Seehofer threatened to resign, only to take that back shortly afterwards.

That makes him the perfect target for Kabarett artists.

Wolfgang Krebs actually has a satirical sentence that always works in the mouth of his Seehofer impersonation: "I promise you consistency or inconsistency, but not this constant back and forth." In the current context, the line once again hits the mark.

Angela Merkel's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, threatens to quit in asylum row

CSU leader Horst Seehofer: The man who could have brought down Angela Merkel

The Bavarian conservative leader and interior minister dug in his heels on the issue of migrants — much to Angela Merkel's chagrin. As a look at Seehofer's past shows, this collision was a long time coming. (02.07.2018)  

CSU leader Horst Seehofer: The man who could have brought down Angela Merkel

The power of iconography: How Aylan Kurdi's picture moved the world

What makes a photograph iconic? Why do some images touch us more than others? Felix Hoffmann, curator of Berlin's C|O Gallery, talks to DW about the power of a picture. (05.09.2015)  

Bavarian conservative leader shuns Angela Merkel in German state election

State Premier Markus Söder has decided against appearing with Angela Merkel as Bavaria votes in October. Will this insult further damage the chancellor or come back to bite the Bavarians? (25.06.2018)  

The power of iconography: How Aylan Kurdi's picture moved the world

What makes a photograph iconic? Why do some images touch us more than others? Felix Hoffmann, curator of Berlin's C|O Gallery, talks to DW about the power of a picture. (05.09.2015)  

Angela Merkel's last-ditch migrant compromise under scrutiny

Germany's conservatives have finally found common ground on migration policy, but skepticism is rife. The proposed measures have also raised concerns over the future of the open-border Schengen Area. (03.07.2018)  

Happy Birthday, Me! Wolfgang Krebs impersonates Horst Seehofer on his birthday  

Merkel and Seehofer compromise, avert coalition breakup  

Open Bavarian border may become a thing of the past  

The Day – Migration Compromise  

Merkel: "How we deal with the migration issue will determine whether Europe will last"  

Deutschland Berlin Andrea Nahles, SPD-Vorsitzende zu Unionskrise

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer agree on a migration compromise 02.07.2018

The center left Social Democratic Party, the third group in Germany's governing coalition, have yet to decide whether they will accept the CDU/CSU deal on migrant policy. DW has the news as it happens.

Deutschland Koalitionsgespräche 2017 | Angela Merkel & Horst Seehofer

CSU leader Horst Seehofer: The man who could have brought down Angela Merkel 02.07.2018

The Bavarian conservative leader and interior minister dug in his heels on the issue of migrants — much to Angela Merkel's chagrin. As a look at Seehofer's past shows, this collision was a long time coming.

Horst Seehofer, CSU-Vorsitzender & Innenminister in München

Angela Merkel's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, threatens to quit in asylum row 01.07.2018

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has confirmed his offer to resign rather than back down from his stance on migration. He will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU on Monday for last-ditch talks.

