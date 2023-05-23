  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Diversity
Turkish ambassador Ahmet Basar Sen speaking in Berlin
Germany summoned Turkish ambassadsor Ahmet Basar Sen over Ankara's allegations that Berlin had arrested two Turkish journalistsImage: Abdulhamid Hosbas/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsTurkey

Germany summons Turkish ambassador over 'press freedom' row

16 minutes ago

The German government said it rejected allegations of having violated press freedom after the detention of two Turkish journalists in Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RjKb

Germany summoned the Turkish ambassador on Tuesday.

Berlin told the envoy that it rejected Turkey's allegations of having violated press freedom.

What was the Germany-Turkey row over press freedom about?

Last week, Ankara summoned Germany's ambassador after claiming two Turkish reporters had been detained in Frankfurt.

The two reporters worked for the Frankfurt bureau of Turkish daily Sabah.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said it informed Ankara's envoy that "the German government firmly rejects the accusations of the Turkish government regarding freedom of speech and the press as well as the judiciary in Germany."

A local German prosecutor denied that the journalists were under arrest. He confirmed that the pair had been charged with the "dangerous dissemination of personal data."

Turkey's Foreign Ministry had denounced what it called the "harassment and intimidation" of the journalists, saying that it amounted to an "action against the free press."

It said that the alleged arrests were a "deliberate act."

Fahrettin Altun, who serves as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's media director, condemned what he called "Germany's stance on silencing journalists" and expressed concern "about the repression of press freedom in this country."

Turkey in election season

The controversy comes days after the first round of elections in Turkey. Erdogan came in first place in the first round, coming ahead of secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The two face each other in a runoff on Sunday. 

The Turkish diaspora in Germany accounts for almost half of the more than three million overseas Turks that voted in the election. Erdogan received 65% of the vote in Germany.

Sabah belongs to the Turkuvaz Media Turkuvaz Media Group, which has ties to Erdogan's family.

sdi/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Buses parked along a street in Khartoum on Tuesday

Sudan crisis: Sporadic shelling as US announces aid

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

1990 West Germany World Cup captain Lothar Matthäus is seen with the World Cup trophy after the final.

Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthäus buys Ghana's Accra Lions

Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthäus buys Ghana's Accra Lions

Sports10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo potrait of Imran Riaz Khan

RSF, Amnesty ask Pakistan to find pro-Khan anchor Imran Riaz

RSF, Amnesty ask Pakistan to find pro-Khan anchor Imran Riaz

Press Freedom9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Three red SPD flags fly in front of a group of trees

German SPD struggling as they celebrate 160 years

German SPD struggling as they celebrate 160 years

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A protester holds a placard which reads "No to Macron's pension reform"

Trade unions try to adapt to new world realities

Trade unions try to adapt to new world realities

Business14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Golfer Brooks Koepka completes his swing on the 18th tee of the PGA

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

SportsMay 22, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage