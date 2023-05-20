  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
A Turkish polling booth in Berlin on May 20
Turks in Berlin headed to the polling booth on Saturday to cast their vote in the runoff electionsImage: Michael Kuenne/PRESSCOV/ZUMA/picture alliance
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey election runoff: Voting opens for citizens abroad

16 minutes ago

Germany, home to the largest Turkish diaspora, saw a steady stream of people head to polling stations in the crucial runoff race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RbYb

Polls for the Turkish presidential runoff elections opened for the millions of Turks living outside the country on Saturday.

The second round of voting takes place domestically on May 28 after neither President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the majority support needed for an outright victory in the first round last week.

Some 3.4 million Turks abroad are eligible to vote and form part of the 64 million registered to vote in the Turkish elections.

Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its nationalist allies won a comfortable parliamentary majority in the first round of voting on May 14.

What if Erdogan loses the election?

Turks in Germany can vote until May 24

Germany, home to the largest Turkish diaspora, has some 3 million people with Turkish roots, with 1.5 million of them being registered to vote.

The Turkish electoral authority said Turks can vote until May 24 at any of the 17 polling stations in the country.

Turkish people and Germany-Turkish dual nationals from Berlin and Brandenburg can cast their vote so long they had registered in the first round of voting, according to the Turkish Embassy in Berlin.

Kilicdaroglu: Voting is 'national duty' for Turks 

Kilicdaroglu urged Turks living abroad to vote, saying it was their "national duty" to do so.

"Wherever you are in the world, heading to the ballot box in this election is a national duty," Kilicdaroglu said in a video message on Twitter.

Turkey's electoral board officially confirmed results of the first round on Friday, announcing that Erdogan secured 49.24% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu secured 45.07%.

A third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, received 5.25%, necessitating a runoff election between the top two contenders.

Why are the Turkish elections so significant?

The elections are being followed around the world because of the competition between the candidates and the prospect that "the opposition may win," Turkish policy expert Asli Aydintasbas told DW before the first round on May 14. 

She explained Turks were "voting for two starkly different world visions." While there is strong support for Erdogan, first time voters in Turkey don't know of the country before the leader, with many calling for change, DW found by speaking with them.

In the last election in 2018, Erdogan won in the first round with more than 52% of the vote.

rm/wd (Reuters, dpa, DW sources)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at an AKP event

Why the elections in Turkey are so important

Why the elections in Turkey are so important

On this week’s show, we’re taking a closer look at why Turkey’s upcoming elections are set to be the most important of 2023. Turkish policy expert Asli Aydintasbas explains what’s at stake. We’ll also hear from first-time voters and voters in earthquake-hit cities. Plus, a look at Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s landmark candidacy.
Human RightsMay 10, 202329:59 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seen smiling alongside Britain's Rishi Sunak, other G7 leaders also seen walking down steps

G7 summit: Leaders talk China, Zelenskyy arrives in Japan

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents of Nyamukubi walk through the rubble after heavy flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Catastrophe3 hours ago02:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Demilitarized Zone

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

PoliticsMay 19, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A close up of a German soldier and his equipment

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters on Syntagma Square carry Greek flags and signs reading 'Oxi' (No) in opposition to the austerity demands made by the country's international creditors, Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015

What have been some of Greece's biggest election promises?

What have been some of Greece's biggest election promises?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage