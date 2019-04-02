Germany split on NATO defense spending target: survey

A new survey has shown that a majority of Germans support the role of NATO, but not the alliance's defense spending target. From Brexit to European elections, DW examines the survey's findings.
A slim majority of Germans "do not support" Germany raising defense spending to reach a NATO target of two percent of GDP.
That's the view held by 53 percent of respondents to the latest "DeutschlandTrend" survey published by German public broadcaster ARD on Thursday. Forty-three percent backed the idea.
Defense spending rose to the forefront of German politics after US President Donald Trump threatened to moderate Washington's commitment to NATO if member states did not meet the alliance-backed target.
However, on other facets of the trans-Atlantic alliance, Germans appeared to be on board. More than 80 percent of respondents supported the idea that "NATO is important for securing peace in Europe," compared to 15 percent who did not support it.
Brexit regret
On Brexit, the German view of the UK's decision to leave the EU remains largely unchanged.
In February, 79 percent of respondents said they regretted Brexit, while in April only 74 percent felt that way.
In Germany, the government and industry leaders have urged increased efforts to stem a no-deal Brexit. However, the figures suggest a growing impatience over the divorce process and a desire to see it finished.
Climate policy a priority
On the EU, 88 percent of respondents said the bloc needed to make climate action its top priority.
Refugee and immigration policy came in second with 75 percent, while defense policy and economy and trade tied for third with 73 percent.
If the European Parliamentary elections were to be held on Sunday, a majority of respondents said they would vote for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) or its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).
Merkel's conservatives still strong
When asked how they would vote if German parliamentary elections were held this Sunday, respondents appeared to vote along similar lines.
Some 29 percent of respondents said they would vote for the CDU or CSU. The Green Party came in second with 20 percent, while the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) trailed with 17 percent.
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) witnessed a percentage-point drop, with 12 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the party. Meanwhile, the Left Party and business-friendly Free Democratic Party (FDP) both polled under 10 percent.
