Germany defensive on NATO, points to existing spending plans

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas sought to brush off doubts from the United States over Germany's commitment to NATOon Thursday, saying that Berlin is "determined to fulfil our commitments."

"We will do our part to ensure that NATO can meet all the challenges of the future," Maas said in Washington ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Back in Berlin, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen repeated the government's pledge to spend more on defense, albeit in smaller increments than Washington would like.

Germany plans to increase its defense spending to 1.5 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) by 2024 and will then try to hit NATO's 2 percent target at an unspecified point in the future.

Speaking in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, she added that "we cannot allow any doubt to arise regarding our solidarity" from partners in North America to ones in Europe.

The comments came as parliament marked the 70th anniversary of NATO's founding, and amid hefty criticism from US President Donald Trump and others in his administration over Germany's contributions.

"It is simply unacceptable for Europe's largest economy to continue to ignore the threat of Russian aggression and neglect its own self-defense and our common defense," Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

Watch video 01:41 Share NATO chief warns of Russia threat, urges unity Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3GD9r NATO chief warns of Russia threat, urges unity

NATO motion narrowly passes

Despite attempting to dispel doubts about Berlin's commitment to the military alliance, the German government suffered an embarrassing slip-up on Thursday when a NATO motion barely passed through parliament.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition proposed a motion on the government's NATO strategy, calling for strengthening the military alliance as the backbone of European and trans-Atlantic security.

However, not enough lawmakers from Merkel's coalition were present in parliament during the regular vote, meaning there was no clear majority — with the environmentalist Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) voting against it in large numbers on Thursday. The far-left party, Die Linke, is usually a staunch critic of NATO as well.

Lawmakers then had to split up and vote in what is called a "Hammelsprung" — where they leave the plenary hall and vote by walking through one of three doors which are marked "yes," "no," or "abstention."

The measure then narrowly passed with a vote of 324 to 245.

Amendments to the government's motion that were filed by the Greens, the socialist Left party, and the business-friendly Free Democrats were all rejected.

Read more: Opinion — Don't give up on NATO just yet

Watch video 01:55 Share US criticizes Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3FKaR US criticizes Germany over defense spending

2 percent is 'a fictitious number'

Although Germany has pledged to spend more money, it is unsure how the NATO defense budget goal will be reached.

Last year's defense spending was around 1.23 percent, with government officials expecting to bump it up to 1.26 percent by 2023.

Germany is hurting its credibility by not holding to its pledge to significantly increase defense spending, said Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took over from Merkel as the head of the Christian Democrats in December.

The low rate at which Germany has upped its defense spending is "one of the biggest political open flanks that we have in debates with the United States," Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper.

Germany's opposition, on the other hand, is reluctant to hold to the 2 percent spending target, which the Greens foreign policy spokesman described as "a fictitious number."

The figure "has nothing at all to do with [defense] needs and certainly does nothing to automatically bring more security," the Greens' Omid Nouripour told German radio Deutschlandfunk.

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes Trump on NATO: A war of words Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes 'Days of the Soviet Union' While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes 'Germany owes vast sums' Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes 'Obsolete' Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes 'Doesn't sound very smart' Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes 'We are the schmucks' During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes Montenegro 'may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III" In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should jump the defense of NATO ally Montenegro in the event of an attack. The president said he'd asked himself the same question, appearing undermine the military alliance's collective defense clause. Trump went on to describe Montenegrins as a "very strong" and "very aggressive," and that that aggression risked starting World War III. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



rs/msh (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.