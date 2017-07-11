 Germany reports record 11,000 COVID-19 cases in one day | News | DW | 22.10.2020

Germany reports record 11,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany has recorded 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Sign with mask

Germany's Robert Koch Institute on Thursday reported more than 11,200 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first time since the start of the pandemic that more than 10,000 new cases in Germany were recorded in a single day. 

Germany is currently facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, and the last daily record, numbering over 7,800 new infections, was reported just last Friday. 

The spike in cases has prompted officials to introduce tougher measures on public life to stem the spread of the virus.

Germany coronavirus data

More to come...

