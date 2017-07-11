German health minister Jens Spahn tests positive for coronavirus

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that Spahn had immediately gone into isolation and that so far he has only developed "cold-like symptoms."

The German healthy ministry confirmed all those in contact with Spahn had been informed.

Surge in cases

Spahn, 40, is one of Germany's most high-profile figures in the fight to stem the spread of the virus that has so far infected almost 400,000 people across the country.

Indeed, Germany is facing a recent surge, reporting record numbers of cases over the last week as it introduces tougher measures on public life.

