Germany prosecutes female 'Islamic State' member for the first time

Female "IS" members have been notoriously difficult to prosecute for German authorities. But after pledging to crack down, authorities have charged a woman who allegedly worked for the IS morality police.
For the first time, German authorities are prosecuting a female citizen for overseas involvement with the "Islamic State" group.
Authorities have struggled to bring cases against female IS members, but the country's attorney general has vowed to step up legal action against them.
Morality police officer
Authorities revealed several details about the 27-year-old's case:
'Enough evidence'
"It is the first woman for whom we have succeeded in establishing enough evidence to satisfy the requirements of the jurisdiction of the Federal Supreme Court," a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office told DPA news agency.
Difficult to prosecute: Hundreds of German citizens traveled to Syria and Iraq to fight and support IS, many of whom have now been prosecuted. But women have proven difficult to charge. They would normally marry fighters and indoctrinate educate with IS ideology, but generally would not take up arms or become active. The investigation into Jessica W. reportedly took two years.
Crumbling proto-state: IS has been all but crushed by its numerous enemies in Iraq and Syria, being relegated to a handful of shrinking zones. The fighters have reportedly shifted their strategy to ideological terrorist strikes. A recent report by German news magazine Spiegel that cited German security authorities found that IS was educating its supporters on how to flee Syria and Iraq and evade justice by stealing other people's identity or completely destroying their documents.
aw/kms (dpa, AFP, epd, AP)
Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.
