Germany probes potential bugging of Bundeswehr Ukraine talks

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed there will be an intensive investigation into a Russian leak of an apparent recording between officers of Germany's strategy on the war in Ukraine, including the supply of Taurus missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the possible interception of a confidential discussion between top-ranking Bundeswehr officers about the war in Ukraine as "a very serious matter."



"It will now be investigated very carefully, very intensively, and very quickly," Scholz said on Saturday during a visit to Rome.

The head of Russian state broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan, on Friday published what she said was an audio recording between German officers, including Chief of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz.

The Chief of the German Air Force are one of the people heard on the purported recording Image: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa/picture alliance

"We are investigating whether communications in the air force sector were intercepted," a spokeswoman for the Defense Ministry said, without speaking about its authenticity or potential doctoring.

As aired by Simonya, the audio includes a discussion about whether Taurus cruise missiles would be capable of destroying a bridge, seemingly a reference to the new bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland over the Kerch strait.

What else was on the audio

The recording was seemingly made from a video conference between four Luftwaffe offices discussing Russia's war in Ukraine.

On the audio leak, they spoke about ways German officers could supply Ukrainians with targeting information without appearing to be directly involved in the conflict with Russia.

What is on the supposed recording of German officers? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The clip also contains reference to the British having "a few people on the ground" in connection with the deployment of their Storm Shadow cruise missiles delivered to Ukraine.

German outlet Der Spiegel reported that the virtual meeting did not take place via a secure line, but via the Webex platform.

German lawmakers alarmed

"If this story turns out to be true, it would be a highly problematic incident," Konstantin von Notz, the chairman of the Bundestag's parliamentary oversight committee, told broadcast network Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

The Green party politician said it should be determined, "whether this is a one-off incident or a structural safety problem."

Roderich Kiesewetter, of the center-right Christian Democratic Union and deputy chairman of the Bundestag's parliamentary oversight committee said it seemed Russia leaked the conversation to put pressure Germany not to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

"A number of other conversations will certainly have been intercepted and may be leaked at a later date for Russia's benefit," he told broadcaster ZDF.

Chancellor Scholz has so far refused to send the Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, he said the missiles range and the likely need for assistance from German Bundeswehr troops was problematic and could be construed as direct or indirect participation in the war.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded that Germany "promptly" provide an explanation and claimed the audio was evidence of a "hybrid war" the West was waging on Russia.

lo/msh (dpa, AFP)