Germany: Police investigate suspected attack on synagogue during Yom Kippur

German police on Thursday were investigating a possible attack at a synagogue in the northern city of Hanover in which a pane of glass was broken.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening while worshippers were marking the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

None of the 150 people who were present at the time were injured. Numerous political and community leaders have condemned the possible attack.

Police search for perpetrator

"We were all focused in prayer when sometime around 7 p.m. we heard a bang," said Arkadiy Litvan, a member of the board of the Hanover Jewish Community.

After reporting the incident to the police, the congregation got back to praying. "We won't let these idiots interrupt us," Litvan said.

But the investigation has not yet been able to point to a possible perpetrator as there were no cameras covering the area where the incident happened.

They have also not been able to find the object that broke the window.

Police are still looking into the motives for the possible attack

Nevertheless, police have not ruled out an antisemitic attack with a police spokesperson saying "we are carrying out full investigations in all directions."

Expressions of solidarity

"This attack on the synagogue in Hannover on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur is shocking and appalling," said the state premier for Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil.

A regional representative of the Catholic Church in Hanover also condemned the incident saying it was unacceptable "that our Jewish sisters and brothers can be threatened while practicing their beliefs in their holy place."

Several politicians, including the co-chair of ruling Social Democrats (SPD) Lars Klingbeil and Hanover Mayor Belit Onay visited the synagogue on Thursday to express their support for the community there.

President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster condemned the possible attack but welcomed the "many announcements of solidarity from the civil society and state institutions."

ab/sms (dpa, EPD)

