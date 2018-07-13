 Germany: Police investigate far-right NPD video showing ′protection′ patrol on trains | News | DW | 18.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Police investigate far-right NPD video showing 'protection' patrol on trains

Members of the far-right extremist NPD have videoed themselves "patrolling" Berlin trains. Their call for "protection zones" for Germans has been labeled by authorities as attention-seeking from an irrelevant party.

A screenshot from a video showing NPD members in vests on German trains (YouTube/DSTV)

Dramatic music plays as a handful of men stride confidently through a Berlin urban train (S-Bahn) station. A couple of them are wearing orange high-visibility vests with an S-shaped logo on the back, carrying walkie talkies. They move along the carriages, chatting to passengers.

In voiceovers and statements to the camera, the various functionaries of the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) explain that they are patrolling the "hotspots of criminality" to protect Germans from violence and crime they say is perpetrated by migrants.

The propaganda video is part of a campaign by the NPD to set up so-called "protection zones" where they accuse German authorities of not exercising their power to fight crime on behalf of "our compatriots” — by which they mean Germans without a migration background.

Watch video 05:47
Now live
05:47 mins.

German parish takes on right-wing extremists

Several Berlin-based newspapers reported Tuesday on the video, which was posted in early June and received only a few thousand views.

Cause for concern or social media stunt?

Federal police, responsible for securing Germany's rail network, are investigating whether the video broke any laws. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said it was filmed without permission, in breach of its house rules.

A DB spokesperson told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, which first reported the story, that it was their job, along with police, to ensure a high standard of security.

"We have 750 Deutsche Bahn security guards doing just that. They protect all our passengers, no matter where they come from," the spokesperson said.

Increasingly irrelevant

The NPD, which espouses neo-Nazi ideology, gained less than 0.5 percent of the vote in September's federal elections.

Read more: A guide to Germany's far-right groups

In January 2017, Germany's constitutional court ruled against banning the party, arguing that although the NPD had an anti-constitutional attitude, it was too irrelevant to damage democracy.

A NPD member at a gathering in Schwerin, May 2016 (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

Germany's constitutional court called the NPD too irrelevant to damage democracy

This year, the German Cabinet backed a move to ask the country's highest court to cut off the NPD from state funding for six years.

'Provocation'

Representatives from the parties in the Bundestag responded in the Berliner Morgenpost to the video with a mixture of condemnation and disdain - with many saying it was a attention-grabbing stunt which they didn't want to dignify with a reaction.

In an opinion piece, the Berliner Morgenpost summed up the response, saying extremists threatened with obscurity sought to provoke.

"The idea [of vigilante patrols] isn't new, and its charm – in the eyes of the extremists – is that it first seems harmless, and even worth supporting, if supposedly courageous people stand by their fellow citizens. But in reality it's a call to hatred and an agitation against the state."

DB and Berlin's S-Bahn urban rail network haven't reported seeing any NPD-linked patrols in real life so far.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

se/kms (dpa, EPD)

DW recommends

Neo-Nazi rock concert draws some 2,000, plus counterdemos in German town of Themar

Police registered dozens of criminal offenses and infractions at Germany's largest neo-Nazi rock concert. Opponents were disappointed that the courts did not stop the event going ahead. (10.06.2018)  

Crime rate in Germany lowest since 1992, but Seehofer still issues stern warning

Horst Seehofer has presented Germany's latest crime figures for the first time since becoming interior minister. The stats show a 10 percent overall decrease in the past year, but upward trends in certain hate crimes. (08.05.2018)  

Angela Merkel's Cabinet greenlights motion to cut off far-right NPD from state funding

The German government will request that the Constitutional Court allow it to alter party funding laws and cut off money going to the neo-Nazi NPD. It follows two failed attempts by the government to get the party banned. (18.04.2018)  

A guide to Germany's far-right groups

Germany's far-right scene has always been complex, disparate, and overlapping. Here's DW's guide to the main entities - from official political parties to fringe movements. (16.06.2017)  

Germany's Constitutional Court rules against banning far-right NPD party

Federal judges in Germany have ruled against banning the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD). It is the second attempt to ban the NPD that has ended in failure. (17.01.2017)  

Opinion: NPD can remain irrelevant

Another attempt to ban the NPD has failed. That is annoying for those who sought the ban, yet it confirms the strength of the German constitution. After all, the NPD is no longer a real threat, says Volker Wagener. (17.01.2017)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

NSU trial over, victims’ families voice dissatisfaction  

German parish takes on right-wing extremists  

Court rules against NPD ban  

Related content

Deutschland | Proteste nach dem Urteil im NSU-Prozess

Germany's neo-Nazi NSU trial verdict sparks protests, calls for investigation 11.07.2018

Germans took to the streets after the verdict delivery in the National Socialist Underground trial to demand that investigations continue into the series of right-wing extremist murders — and into state failures.

Demonstration von Rechtsextremisten in Karlsruhe-Durlach

Germany sees drop in right-wing attacks in 2017 06.07.2018

There was a sharp fall in recorded right-wing extremist violence in 2017, according to a media report citing official figures. But the same sources say the risk of attacks remains high.

Themar Rechtsrock Festival „Tage der nationalen Bewegung“

Neo-Nazi rock concert draws some 2,000, plus counterdemos in German town of Themar 10.06.2018

Police registered dozens of criminal offenses and infractions at Germany's largest neo-Nazi rock concert. Opponents were disappointed that the courts did not stop the event going ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 