The National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) is a right-wing party in Germany espousing German nationalism. The party is usually described as a neo-Nazi organization.
Since its founding in 1964, the NPD has never managed to win enough votes on the federal level for representation in the Bundestag. But it has succeeded in gaining representation in state parliaments. This page collates DW's latest content related to the NPD.
The regional constitutional court in Brandenburg has rejected a law enshrining gender equality among political parties. A far-right party had complained about having too few women to meet the state's requirements.
A German court has ruled that an election campaign poster saying "Migration kills!" is partly accurate and does not incite racial hatred. The poster was part of the campaign of the extreme-right NPD party.
National Democratic Party supporters have come together in Hanover to protest against journalists, but they were vastly outnumbered by counterdemonstrators. There were no serious clashes between the groups, police said.
Local leaders of Angela Merkel's CDU and the center-left SPD have been left horrified after their representatives elected a member of the far-right NPD to head a local authority. There were no alternative candidates.