NPD

The National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) is a right-wing party in Germany espousing German nationalism. The party is usually described as a neo-Nazi organization.

Since its founding in 1964, the NPD has never managed to win enough votes on the federal level for representation in the Bundestag. But it has succeeded in gaining representation in state parliaments. This page collates DW's latest content related to the NPD.

23.10.2020, Brandenburg, Potsdam: Markus Möller (l), Präsident des Brandenburger Verfassungsgerichtes, verkündet das Urteil über die Verfassungsbeschwerde gegen das vom Landtag beschlossene Paritätsgesetz. Neben ihm steht Vizepräsident Michael Strauß. Das Gericht hat das Paritätsgesetz zu den Kandidatenlisten der Parteien für Landtagswahlen gekippt. Das Gesetz schrieb vor, dass künftig abwechselnd gleich viele Frauen und Männer auf den Listen kandidieren müssen. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Brandenburg court overturns gender quota for party candidate lists 23.10.2020

The regional constitutional court in Brandenburg has rejected a law enshrining gender equality among political parties. A far-right party had complained about having too few women to meet the state's requirements.
Neonazi-Demonstration in Koblenz, Rheinland-Pfalz, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

German neo-Nazis trained at Russian camps: report 05.06.2020

Militant right-wing extremists in Germany are receiving combat training in Russia, a German news magazine has reported. Officials say they cannot prevent them from going.
https://multimedia.europarl.europa.eu/en/envi-hearing-on-revaluation-of-wolf-population-in-eu-impacts-on-environment-and-rural-communities_20191205_EP-096616B_EGZ_077-12_p#ssh ENVI hearing on ' Revaluation of the Wolf Population in the EU '- Impacts on the environment and rural communities

German EU lawmaker resigns over neo-Nazi past 28.01.2020

Martin Buschmann of the small left-wing Animal Protection Party has apologized following revelations he once was a member of Germany's ultranationalist NPD party. He had initially denied the allegations.
Menschen demonstrieren am Samstag (23.06.2012) in Eschede (Landkreis Celle) gegen Rechtsextremismus. Das Netzwerk Südheide fordert ein Ende der Neonazi-Treffen in Eschede. Am Wochenende sollen sich zum wiederholten Male Neonazis zur Sonnwendfeier auf einem Bauernhof bei Eschede getroffen haben. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte dpa/lni +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

650 demonstrators stop neo-Nazi NPD gathering in Lower Saxony 21.12.2019

Hundreds of protesters blocked the road and blew whistles to prevent NPD supporters from rallying. The members of the far-right party had intended to drive through Eschede with flags, protest signs and a loudspeaker.
24.04.2019, Sachsen, Nieder-Neundorf: Ein Wahlplakat der rechtsextremen Nationaldemokratischen Partei Deutschlands (NPD) mit der Aufschrift Migration Tötet hängt an einem Lampenpfahl. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Court rules far-right 'Migration kills!' election poster is partly accurate 01.12.2019

A German court has ruled that an election campaign poster saying "Migration kills!" is partly accurate and does not incite racial hatred. The poster was part of the campaign of the extreme-right NPD party.
23.11.2019, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Teilnehmer einer Gegendemonstration des Bündnisses ·bunt statt braun· protestieren im Zentrum von Hannover gegen einen Neonazi-Aufmarsch. Die rechtsextreme NPD hat zu einer Demonstration gegen Journalisten aufgerufen, die kritisch über die rechte Szene berichtet haben. Foto: Ole Spata/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Thousands demonstrate against right-wing extremist NPD rally 23.11.2019

National Democratic Party supporters have come together in Hanover to protest against journalists, but they were vastly outnumbered by counterdemonstrators. There were no serious clashes between the groups, police said.
October 12, 2019, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: The right-extremist and Verfassungsschutz-monitored (Secret Service) Wodans Erben vigilante group carried out a patrol through the city of Munich on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 12th. The group was once known as the Soldiers of Odin, but changed their name due to a dispute and has since carried on patrols and provocations throughout Bavaria. Later in the evening, police stopped the group at the Sendlinger Tor train station to document their identities and activities. It was also at this point that the group filed a fake criminal complaint against a journalist for ''sexual harassment'', despite witnesses and also the presence of police. (Credit Image: Â© Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire |

Germany: Right-wing militias play into public fears 18.11.2019

Right-wing militia groups say they patrol where police turn a blind eye. But with criminality dropping and more police than ever in Germany, analysts and politicians say their motives are more sinister.
'Map of Central Europe, Showing the Principal Theatre of War', 1919. Europe during the First World War, 1914-1919. From The History of the Great European War: its causes and effects, Vol. I, by W. Stanley Macbean Knight. [Caxton Pulishing Company, Limited, London, 1919] (The Print Collector/Heritage Images) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany's far-right AfD aims at a forgotten demographic 27.10.2019

Around 25% of Germans are descended from those expelled from the east after World War II. The far-right AfD is trying to make use of their grievances, as the eastern state of Thuringia heads to the polls.
17.11.2018, xkhx, Büdingen NPD in Büdingen (Wetterau) in der Willi-Zinkmann-Halle Europa-Parteitag Stefan Jagsch Landesvorsitzender der NPD Hessen *** 17 11 2018 xkhx Büdingen NPD in Büdingen Wetterau in the Willi Zinkmann Halle Europe Party Congress Stefan Jagsch Chairman of the NPD Hessen

Germany: neo-Nazi politician voted out of town council 23.10.2019

A town council in the German state of Hesse has reversed its unanimous decision to add a politician with neo-Nazi ties to its ranks.
Stimmzettel zur Bundestagswahl, auf dem 2 Würfel liegen, CDU und AfD Ballot to Federal election on the 2 Dice lie CDU and AFD

CDU, AfD find common ground in 18 towns, report says 11.09.2019

Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU have been found cooperating with the far-right AfD in at least 18 cases. Merkel has promised serious consequences should members of her party work the far-right populists.

08.09.2019, Hessen, Altenstadt: Stefan Jagsch (NPD), Ortsvorsteher von Altenstadt-Waldsiedlung, steht vor dem Gemeinschaftshaus im Ortsteil, in dem er gewählt wurde. Alle sieben anwesenden Ortsbeiratsmitglieder von Altenstadt-Waldsiedlung, darunter Vertreter von CDU, SPD und FDP, wählten am Donnerstagabend den stellvertretenden NPD-Landesvorsitzenden Stefan Jagsch zum Vorsteher, wie die regionalen Verbände von CDU und SPD am Wochenende bestätigten. Von hessischen Politikern, aber auch aus der Bundespolitik in Berlin kamen entsetzte Reaktionen. Foto: Andreas Arnold/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Neo-Nazi politician to be voted out of post after outcry 10.09.2019

The news spread like wildfire across Germany: a far-right extremist politician was elected to a local post by representatives of mainstream parties. After days of outrage, the council now says it wants to undo the vote.
17.11.2018, xkhx, Büdingen NPD in Büdingen (Wetterau) in der Willi-Zinkmann-Halle Europa-Parteitag Stefan Jagsch Landesvorsitzender der NPD Hessen *** 17 11 2018 xkhx Büdingen NPD in Büdingen Wetterau in the Willi Zinkmann Halle Europe Party Congress Stefan Jagsch Chairman of the NPD Hessen

Germany: Merkel party colleagues elect far-right extremist to local council 07.09.2019

Local leaders of Angela Merkel's CDU and the center-left SPD have been left horrified after their representatives elected a member of the far-right NPD to head a local authority. There were no alternative candidates.
ARCHIV 2011 *** Wahlplakate der NPD hängen am Donnerstag (08.09.2011) vor den Flaggen des Rundfunks Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB). Das Bundesverfassungsgericht hat das Veto des Rundfunks Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) gegen einen Wahlspot der rechtsextremen NPD bestätigt. Das Gericht wieseinen Eilantrag der NPD zurück, mit dem der RBB zur Ausstrahlung der Wahlwerbung an diesem Donnerstag verpflichtet werden sollte. In dem bisherigen Verfahren sei weder das Grundrecht auf Meinungsfreiheit noch auf Chancengleichheit der rechtsextremen Partei verletzt worden, hieß es in der Entscheidung. Foto: Soeren Stache dpa/lbn (zu dpa 1445 vom 08.09.2011) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Extreme-right electoral ad must be aired: German Constitutional Court 15.05.2019

The ultranationalist National Democratic Party (NPD) failed twice to convince lower-level courts that its campaign ad was legal. Germany's highest court agreed with the party and wants the commercial to be aired.
Symbolbild zu den Terroranschlägen in Paris und der allgegenwärtigen Gefahr, die durch den IS Islamischer Staat für den Frieden und die Sicherheit in Europa droht Umrisse Europa s mit Flagge der EU | Verwendung weltweit

German intelligence agency warns of 'Islamic State' attacks 13.05.2019

From a military point of view, the "Islamic State" has been defeated in the Middle East. However, the group remains a dangerous terrorist organization in the West, warns Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

ARCHIV - 01.05.2013, Berlin: Anhänger der rechtsextremen NPD demonstrieren. Am 24.11.2018 hat die NPD ein Aufmarsch in Salzgitter angemeldet. Foto: Florian Schuh/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Extreme-right NPD electoral ad dropped from German TV — report 27.04.2019

A court has reportedly confirmed that a German public broadcaster has the right not to air a National Democratic Party campaign ad. The NPD is the most prominent ultranationalist party currently active in Germany.
NPD Nürnberg hat 9 neue Fotos hinzugefügt. 1. Januar um 14:43 Aus NPD-Facebook-Seite: Besuch beim Amberger Asylantenheim. Einer von den Flüchtlingen beobachtet uns die ganze Zeit aus dem Fenster. Westen mit Aufschrift: Wir schaffen Schutzzonen. Quelle: https://bit.ly/2SBYqVa (hiermit erteile ich die Erlaubnis für die Nutzung der Bilder auf Facebook für den Schutzzonen-Artikel. Beste Grüße Klaus Beier, NPD-Bundespressesprecher)

Police refute claims of far-right patrols after migrant attacks 03.01.2019

Four asylum-seekers reportedly assaulted a dozen people in the Bavarian town of Amberg over the weekend, renewing debate over migration. The mayor rejected fears of vigilantism by the far-right NPD.
