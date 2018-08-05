 Germany: Man arrested for spying on mosque for Jordan | News | DW | 08.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Man arrested for spying on mosque for Jordan

The German national is accused of sharing information on people planning to travel to Syria to join the "Islamic State." German authorities shuttered the mosque in Hildesheim last year, saying it attracted extremists.

A policewoman stands in front of a mosque in Hildesheim that was shuttered by authorities in March, 2017.

German prosecutors on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a 33-year-old man for allegedly spying on a mosque for Jordan.

The German national, identified only as Alexander B. in accordance with the country's privacy rules, was arrested on Tuesday. The prosecutors did not specify where he was arrested.

The suspect worked in 2016 for a Jordanian intelligence agency, the prosecutors said in a statement. He is accused of spying on a mosque in the central German city of Hildesheim.

Alexander B. is said to have passed on information about people planning to travel to Syria to join the "Islamic State" or those who had already traveled there.

The Hildesheim mosque was shuttered by authorities last year on suspicions that it was attracting extremists. They also banned the organization, known as the German-speaking Islamic Circle in Hildesheim e.V. (DIK), that ran the mosque.

Anis Amri, perpetrator of the deadly Berlin Christmas market attack, had been a member of Salafist circles in the city.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

ap/amp (AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: How do terrorist groups compare?

After a phase of left-wing terrorism, Germany saw right-wing terrorism targeting people with migrant backgrounds. And then, jihadism became a threat. What are the similarities and differences between them? (25.02.2018)  

Austria angry at Germany over 'enormous' spy effort

Vienna has demanded an explanation from Berlin over reports that Germany's BND agency spied on nearly 2,000 targets in Austria between 1999 and 2006. Austrian media said embassies were among the targets. (16.06.2018)  

Germany charges Iranian diplomat with spying, conspiracy to murder opposition group in France

Assadollah Assadi allegedly gave a Belgian-Iranian couple a bomb in Luxembourg for an attack against an Iranian opposition group in France. The 46-year-old diplomat was arrested in Germany at the beginning of July. (11.07.2018)  

German police carry out raids on Islamists in Hildesheim

The ban of the Islamist DIK group in Hildesheim has prompted police raids on the city's Islamists. Anis Amri, perpetrator of the deadly Berlin Christmas market attack, had been a member of Salafist circles there. (14.03.2017)  

Anis Amri: How a terror suspect eluded German authorities

More than 40 different agencies worked on the terror suspect's case before the Christmas market attack. Despite a looming deportation order, authorities failed to stop him, even when he was on their radar. (18.01.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

The attack – How terrorism came to Berlin  

Snooping, Spying and Eavesdropping - The NSA Scandal and its Consequences  

Turkey allegedly spied on German lawmakers  

Related content

Symbolbild Cyber Sicherheit

Germany struggles to step up cyberdefense 07.08.2018

Germany is trying to boost cyberdefense with the Bundeswehr's Cyber and Information Domain Service (CIDS), against the background of rising numbers of cyberattacks as well as funding and recruitment challenges.

Syrien Angriffe auf Alleppo

Israel evacuates Syrian 'White Helmets' to Jordan 22.07.2018

The Israeli military says it has rescued hundreds of members of a Syrian volunteer organization from a volatile border area in Syria's southwest. It's the first such intervention by Israel in Syria's civil war.

Deutschland 46. Sitzung des Bundestages - Inneres Datenschutz und Informationsfreiheit

China tried to spy on German parliament — report 06.07.2018

Chinese spies have attempted to bribe German MPs for information, according to a newspaper report. Chinese agents would use fake profiles to try to get MPs to give insider information for money.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 