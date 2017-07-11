Germany: Lower Saxony holds state election amid energy crisis

German voters in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony are casting their ballots on Sunday in a regional election amid an acute energy crisis and a looming recession.

The most recent polls have Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) slightly ahead at 31-32% of the vote. The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party of former chancellor Angela Merkel, is polling at 27-28%.

With Germans' soaring energy bills dominating the race over local issues like agricultural policy and a teacher shortage, the election is seen as a key test of confidence for Scholz's coalition government in Berlin.

"Never have I seen so many question marks and worries on citizens' faces," the state's SPD premier Stephan Weil told the German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche, adding that this election campaign had been "the most difficult of my life."

Energy on the agenda

One major point of contention has been the federal government's decision to close down Lower Saxony's Emsland nuclear power plant, which is one of three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany.

The CDU's candidate Bernd Althusmann, who is also economy minister in the state's coalition government, criticized Berlin's €200 billion ($198 billion) energy relief package as being too late. He has ruled out forming another left-right coalition.

"If the CDU becomes the strongest party in Lower Saxony, which is realistic, it will be a serious blow to the already divided federal government," he told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Both leading candidates have touted Lower Saxony's role in reducing Germany's dependence on Russian gas. Two of Germany's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals are due to be built in the state's ports of Stade and Wilhelmshaven.

The Landtag, or parliament, of Lower Saxony is currently headed by an SPD-CDU coalition

Shakeup for smaller parties

The environmentalist Greens are polling at around 16% of the vote, which would be a big enough increase to become the sole junior party in a potential coalition with the SPD.

The business-focused Free Democrats risk falling below the 5% threshold needed to enter the state parliament, while the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is polling at around 11% — nearly double what it achieved at the last election in 2017.

