  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nuclear energy
China-Taiwan crisis
Pistorius, right, and Schulze, left, reach out to touch sacks of grain in a World Food Program warehouse
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Development Minister Svenja Schulze visit a World Food Program warehouse in Niger's capital, Niamey.Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsAfrica

German officials visit Mali and Niger

Katharina Kroll
40 minutes ago

With German and other European troops leaving the Sahel region of Africa, German officials are looking for new ways to keep extremist groups there at bay.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q4mq

Security measures were ramped up at Camp Castor for the arrival of two senior German officials. Svenja Schulze, minister for economic cooperation and development, and Boris Pistorius, the country's defense minister, were visiting the German base near Gao, Mali, to assess the situation there. Operations in the region are the German military's most dangerous.

Traveling together for the first time, they came with a joint message: Without security, development is not possible. And without development, security makes no sense.

The message comes at a peculiar time. Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, voted last year to end the mission in the Sahel. The German government, which has a legislative majority, approved the decision. As a result, Camp Castor is set to pack up and go home by May 2024.

Still, Mali remains the focal point of Islamist terror in the West African region. Local branches of Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State have spread. Their fighters inflict immense violence on the civilian population, who live in a climate of constant fear. The instability has led to tens of thousands of refugees, hunger and suffering in Mali and across the Sahel.

Explainer: What German troops withdrawal in Mali portends

Within this powder keg, the German military, or Bundeswehr, has as many as 1,100 troops deployed as part of multinational missions. One of them, a United Nations peacekeeping operation known by its acronym, Minusma, is charged with protecting the civilian population, providing security and helping to stabilize the country. German officials, however, have concluded they are unable to fulfill these objectives.

"Conditions have caused this mission to fail," Pistorius said. "I very much regret that this mission is now coming to an end like this."

New partners, beyond the West

Mali's government originally welcomed Western forces, but that was 10 years ago. There have been two military coups since. The current ruler, 40-year-old Assimi Goita and his military junta, are relying on a new partner: Russia.

Goita has increasingly distanced himself from the West. Members of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group operate in the country, bringing more brutality and less security. The government in Bamako, Mali's capital, has repeatedly stonewalled German operations, prohibiting unmanned reconnaissance flights or troop patrols in some areas.

"Neither German policy nor the Bundeswehr, its servicemen and women, are at fault," Pistorius said.

German Defense Minister Pistorius talks to German troops next to an armored vehicle in Camp Castor, Mali
At Germany's Camp Castor in Mali, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius meets with German troops that are part of a UN peacekeeping mission thereImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

Mali is among the world's poorest countries. Most of its approximately 23 million people live in rural areas and face a number of interlinked crises. On top of security woes, there are refugees, a worsening climate, increasing hunger and higher unemployment. Nearly nine million people depend on humanitarian aid.

Soldiers go, aid workers stay

The jihadists have an easy time recruiting young men as new fighters. Many in the population view the militant groups as the only ones offering a clear way forward. Western officials are working to counter this impression.

"We will continue to be on the ground here with development cooperation," Schulze said. "We can work even under difficult security conditions."

Schulze: Regional development new focus of Germany in Sahel

That means aid workers, such as those from Welthungerhilfe, will stay even if the troops leave. The German relief organization works in dangerous parts of Mali with a team of around 150 local and foreign workers.

"We have been working in Mali for more than 50 years," the group's CEO, Mathias Mogge, said. "Our work does not depend on the presence of German troops in a UN mission."

Security analysts consider the Sahel one of the most important regions for German — and more broadly, European — security. Islamist groups and migration have far-reaching repercussions. At the same time, the West does not want to hand the region to Russia and China, which are both keen to increase their influence.

As Mali's government has become less receptive to German and Western interests, Germany has sought a new partner to remain active in the region: Niger.

Germany pledges to expand military cooperation with Niger

New anchor of stability

"If young people don't have jobs in our country, they will be taken in by the terrorists," Souley Salamata, the mayor of Kollo in Niger's Tillabéri region.

Salamata has come with other regional officials to Germany's air base near the capital, Niamey. They met with Schulze to give her a firsthand account of local needs, and in exchange, she discussed what Germany can do to meet them.

Niger mayor Souley Salamata in yellow addresses Schulze, left and another woman in a floral dress, right
Souley Salamata, was one of several local leaders from Niger to meet with Germany's development minister, Svenja SchulzeImage: ACHILLE ABBOUD/DW

Niger shares many of Mali's problems, and Schulze likewise promised support for agriculture and education.

"Security means more than military security," Schulze said after the meeting. "We have to give people opportunities to deny terrorists a breeding ground for new recruits."

Jihadists from Mali are trying to extend their reach into Niger, which is what prompted the request from Niger's government for German support. Defense Minister Pistorius is looking to send soldiers to help develop the country's armed forces.

"It's really cooperation on an equal footing. They explicitly want us here," Pistorius said.

Boris Pistorius, left, in a suit, talks to a Niger man in traditional Sahel garb
Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, meets with his counterpart in Niger to discuss security cooperationImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

Unlike Mali. Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, is counting on Western help, not Russian. Niger had its first democratic transfer of power two years ago, but the situation is fragile. Tens of thousands of refugees from across the region have fled to Niger and the country is extremely poor.

Niger also has the fastest-growing population in the world. Fifty percent of people there are under 15. Half of them do not attend school. This has led to a vicious circle, as described by the regional leaders meeting with Schulze: young girls are being married off early because families can't support them.

Yet, as one municipal officer commented, citing a local proverb: "The feet will never go where the heart is not."

This article was originally published in German.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock touches her shoulder during a press conference in China

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An empty classroom full of green desks and chairs

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Crime19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An artist paints a wall mural of the G-20 Summit logo along a street in Visakhapatnam

Why is India hosting some G-20 events in Kashmir?

Why is India hosting some G-20 events in Kashmir?

PoliticsApril 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Greenpeace campaign against nuclear power painted large on a nuclear power plant cooling tower

Germany shuts down its last nuclear power stations

Germany shuts down its last nuclear power stations

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

An excavator is seen working in a remote border area near the Finnish town of Imatra.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Politics6 hours ago02:44 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

PoliticsApril 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

Politics4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage