Niger

The Republic of Niger is the largest country in West Africa, named after the Niger River. Over 80 percent of its land is covered by the Sahara Desert.

The former French colony acquired its freedom in 1960 and is still one of the world's poorest countries. It was ranked last at 187th in the United Nations' Human Development Index in 2013.

Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

AfricaLink on Air - 03 November 2021 03.11.2021

UN: Serious rights violations taking place in Ethiopian conflict++Rwanda normalizes relations with neighbor Burundi++Oil spills, gas flaring wreak havoc on Niger Delta

Niger's Festival of Nomads 29.10.2021

The famous Cure Salee festival in northern Niger brings nomadic people from across the Sahara to celebrate their rich culture, hold camel races and meet with other dignitaries from the region.

August 2021, die Bilder sind von Antje Pittelkau, eine Polizistin, die die stellvertretende Leiterin der EUCAP Niger ist.

The German woman in charge of the EU mission in the Sahel 14.10.2021

German police officer Antje Pittelkau took up the post of head of the EU Capacity Building Mission in Niger mission in January. She and her colleagues are there to support Niger in the fight against terror and organized crime.
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, empty desks and chairs are seen at the Government Girls Secondary School where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria. Schools in northern Nigeria are on high alert after the kidnappings at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state on Sunday, May 30, 2021 marked the latest in a long spate of violent abductions carried out for ransom this year by unknown attackers in the north. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

World in Progress: How Niger is fighting radicalization with education 13.10.2021

The West African nation of Niger has been grappling with Islamist extremist groups, like Boko Haram, who have been targeting schools, among other things. And amid this threat, educators and Nigeriens alike say it's all the more reason to keep kids going to school, if anything to combat the scourge of radicalization.
Illustration picture shows the Mali army during a visit to EUTM Mali during the second day of a four day working visit of the Belgian Foreign Minister to Chad and Mali, Tuesday 29 August 2017 in Koulikoro, Republic of Chad. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY NICOLASxMAETERLINCK 05154698 Illustration Picture Shows The Mali Army during a Visit to EUTM Mali during The Second Day of a Four Day Working Visit of The Belgian Foreign Ministers to Chad and Mali Tuesday 29 August 2017 in Koulikoro Republic of Chad PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY NICOLASxMAETERLINCK 05154698

Several Malian soldiers die in jihadi attack 06.10.2021

Security and health officials in Mali say 16 soldiers have died in an attack in the center of the country. An Islamist insurgency in Mali has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives since 2012.
Barkhane, operation Eclipse. In the middle of the Sahelian desert, a joint patrol between the French soldiers of the Barkhane force and the soldiers of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) of the G5 Sahel. One Malian soldier talk to a French officer. Mali, Gourma (Tri-border region), January 2021. Photography by Frederic Petry / Hans Lucas. Barkhane, operation « Eclipse ». Au milieu du desert Sahelien, une patrouille conjointe entre les soldats francais de la force Barkhane et les soldats des Forces Armees Maliennes (FAMa) du G5 Sahel. Un soldat maliens s entretienne avec un officier francais. Mali, Gourma (region des trois frontieres), janvier 2021. Photographie de Frederic Petry / Hans Lucas.

Sahel terror threat persists despite the killing of al-Sahrawi 17.09.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has hailed the killing of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of the "Islamic State in the Sahara," as a "huge success." But analysts warn that the terror threat is far from over.
A soldier stands guard at sunset as France's President and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou (unseen) take part in a military ceremony at the Martyr Quarter on December 22, 2019, in Niamey, to pay homage to 71 Nigerien soldiers massacred in an attack on December 10 at the Inates military camp in the Sahel country's western Tillaberi region. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Niger: ​​​​​​Many live in fear of terrorists 14.09.2021

Thousands of people have died and tens of thousands have fled their homes in Niger's Tillaberi region, which is being ravaged by terrorist attacks. Now, the attackers are increasingly targeting children. 
ARCHIV - HANDOUT - Die Aufnahme vom 11. September 2001, die von einem Mitarbeiter des New York City Police Department (NYPD) aus der Luft aufgenommen wurde, zeigt Wolken aus Staub und Rauch, die über den eingestürzten Türmen des World Trade Centers und über Manhattan stehen, kurz nach dem Terroranschlag vom 11.09.2001 in New York, USA. Die Fotos wurden im Februar 2010 nach einem sogenannten «Freedom of Information Act request» vom National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) an Medien gegeben. Foto: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (zu dpa «102 Minuten» vom 08.09.2016) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

9/11 through African eyes 11.09.2021

Across Africa, it was hard to miss the tragedy unfolding in the US as terrorists struck on September 11, 2001. DW journalists who were in Africa during the 9/11 attacks look back on that day.
Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema waves to supporters from a police van as he leaves a courtroom in Lusaka on April 18, 2017. Hichilema's arrest on treason charges -- after his convoy allegedly refused to give way to the president's motorcade on a main road in the west of the country -- has fanned political tensions in Zambia. / AFP PHOTO / DAWOOD SALIM

AfricaLink on Air — 24 August 2021 24.08.2021

Zambia's newly elected president, Hakainde Hichilema promises to rebuild “ailing economy”+++ Mozambique: Rwanda's military intervention raises eyebrows+++Women in NIger empowered through livestock breeding
©PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/Philippe de Poulpiquet ; Entre Gao (Mali) et Niamey (Niger), le 1er novembre 2019. Un groupe du bataillon de chasseurs à Pieds à bord d'un VBCI (Véhicule Blindé de Combat d'Infrantrie) en route pour une opération de lutte contre les groupes armés terroristes (GAT). - French soldiers of Operation Barkhane. Operation Barkhane is an ongoing anti-insurgent operation in Africa's Sahel region, which commenced 1 August 2014. It consists of a 3,000-strong French force, which will be permanent and headquartered in -N’Djamena, the capital of -Chad. The operation has been designed with five countries, and former French colonies, that span the Sahel: -Burkina-Faso, -Chad, -Mali, -Mauritania and -Niger. These countries are collectively referred to as the G5 Sahel.

Niger: Gunmen kill 37 people in village attack 17.08.2021

The attack left 14 children dead as the assailants reportedly "shot at anything that moved." It's the latest attack in near Niger's border with Mali.
An order signboard by Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) is seen with the message can read Polluted water - Do not drink, or swim here at the River Bodo, which was damaged by the devastating oil spills from the pipeline about 10 years ago in Bodo village of Ogoniland, which is part of the Niger Delta region, Nigeria, on Feburuary 19, 2019. - Two oil spills caused by corroded pipelines of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell between 2008 and 2009 destroyed the ecosystem of the creeks in the Niger Delta. Shell has paid compensation to the communities and promised clean-up operation but oil remains along the river bank. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Shell to pay $111 million for 1970 Niger Delta oil spills 12.08.2021

The energy giant has agreed to compensate communities in the oil-producing Ogoniland part of Nigeria for the pollution. Shell still denies responsibility but the people who took the company to court feel vindicated.

Niger: Convincing displaced people to return home 11.08.2021

The government of Niger is encouraging thousands of people who have been in exile for years to return home. An estimated 130,000 people have been forced to flee due to attacks by Boko Haram and criminals in Diffa, in southeastern Niger.
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on November 11, 2019, an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of the French Army patrols a rural area during the Bourgou IV operation in northern Burkina Faso along the border with Mali and Niger. - Around 100 civilians were killed overnight in the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since jihadist violence erupted in the country in 2015, security and local sources said June 5, 2021. The attack occurred during the night of Friday to Saturday when armed individuals staged an incursion into the northern town of Solhan, a security source said. (Photo by MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

Mali: Dozens of civilians massacred in militant raids on villages 09.08.2021

At least 51 villagers were massacred by suspected extremists in northern Mali, while 12 troops were killed in neighboring Burkina Faso.

Empowerment through livestock breeding 29.07.2021

In Niger's Damagaram region, women have a long tradition of raising cows and sheep. Despite the rising costs of keeping the livestock, these women are driven by their passion for their animals.
Residents of Zibane-Koira Zéno, a village in the Tillabéri region (western Niger close to Mali) attends a meeting on May 12, 2020, after an attack by armed men on May 8, 2020. (Photo by BOUREIMA HAMA / AFP) (Photo by BOUREIMA HAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Niger: Gunmen kill 14 in village near Mali border 26.07.2021

Officials said the attack by unidentified shooters on motorbikes "targeted civilians" in Banibangou — near the jihadist-plagued tri-border region spanning Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23, 2021: Delegation from Angola takes part in the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the National Stadium. Tokyo was to host the 2020 Summer Olympics from 24 July to 9 August 2020, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic the games have been postponed for a year and are due to take place from 23 July to 8 August 2021. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

AfricaLink On Air - 23 July 2021 23.07.2021

Fighting in Ethiopia's Afar forces 54,000 people to flee+++Zambia's controversial debt swap for civil servants+++Niger jihadist attacks forces several schools to close+++The story of a 1984 Nigerian Olympian+++Tokyo Olympics kicks off
