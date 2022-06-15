Katharina Kroll
Politics and society in Germany, forced and unforced migration, Brazil@KatharinaKroll
Katharina Kroll has the oversight over reports, analyses and background information from Germany and is in charge of various TV programs such as ConflictZone, Focus on Europe, Reporter and On the Point.
Reaching out to people and setting trends, along with a desire to explore and understand political and societal contexts: this is what motivates Katharina Kroll. For many years, she experienced politics close at hand in Berlin and Brussels. Today, her work focuses on how people in Germany organize their social coexistence and finding the aspects of this that are most interesting to international users. Katharina Kroll wants to help shape the way media is changing from a journalistic viewpoint and boost DW's presence on social media platforms.