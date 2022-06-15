  1. Skip to content
DW Katharina Kroll
Image: K. Kroll

Katharina Kroll

Politics and society in Germany, forced and unforced migration, Brazil

Katharina Kroll has the oversight over reports, analyses and background information from Germany and is in charge of various TV programs such as ConflictZone, Focus on Europe, Reporter and On the Point.

Reaching out to people and setting trends, along with a desire to explore and understand political and societal contexts: this is what motivates Katharina Kroll. For many years, she experienced politics close at hand in Berlin and Brussels. Today, her work focuses on how people in Germany organize their social coexistence and finding the aspects of this that are most interesting to international users. Katharina Kroll wants to help shape the way media is changing from a journalistic viewpoint and boost DW's presence on social media platforms.

Featured stories by Katharina Kroll

Frank Walter Steinmeier and Tan Chong Meng overlooking the harbor

German president seeks partners in Singapore

Disrupted supply chains are affecting both Germany and Singapore.
Politics
June 15, 2022
Stories by Katharina Kroll

Entwicklungsministerin Schulze in Bolivien

Bolivia's women activists get support from Germany

Violence against women is very prevalent in Bolivia. Many victims become activists and Germany has vowed support.
Human Rights
August 24, 2022
Lawyer Yaneth Bautista, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze, peace activist Luango Rodriguez, and German Ambassador-designate Marian Schuegraf (left to right) hold images of war victims at an exhibition in Bogota

Colombia hopes for peace, reforms under new president

Gustavo Petro's new government has big plans; peace is said to be the key to reforms. Germany has promised its support.
Conflicts
August 23, 2022
German Development Minister Svenja Schulze and African Union Commission representative Monique Nsanzabaganwa

War in Ukraine compounding Africa's food crisis

Exploding food prices as a result of the war in Ukraine are driving hunger and poverty, particularly in Ethiopia.
Conflicts
April 27, 2022
German Development Minister Svenja Schulze visits a community kitchen in Beirut

The war in Ukraine is driving hunger in Lebanon

After years of political and financial crises, Lebanese people are now also in danger of going hungry.
Catastrophe
April 26, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses German parliament live

Solidarity without action is not enough

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is disappointed in Germany. And he should be because words alone are not enough.
DW Katharina Kroll
Katharina Kroll
Commentary
Politics
March 17, 2022
CDU: Armin Laschet

The safe choice

By electing Armin Laschet as leader, the Christian Democrats have decided not to change the party Merkel made.
DW Katharina Kroll
Katharina Kroll
Commentary
Politics
January 16, 2021
