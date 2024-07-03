  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOChinaIsrael-Hamas war
PoliticsGermany

Germany pays a visit to Burkina Faso's military junta

Katharina Kroll
March 7, 2024

Svenja Schulze, Germany's minister for economic development and cooperation visited Burkina Faso this week as part of a trip to the Sahel. military regime. Schulze is the first European minister to visit the country since the latest coup took place.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dHlz
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Quixplainer Parents | Familiennachzug

Can skilled workers bring their parents to Germany?

Germany’s hoping to attract skilled workers from abroad by allowing their parents and parents-in-law to join them.
MigrationOctober 17, 202301:00 min
external

Prayer for peace draws Berliners of all faiths

As emotions run high over the war between Israel and Hamas, people of different faiths chose to come together in Berlin.
ConflictsOctober 14, 202302:05 min
AfD members Robert Sesselmann, Tino Chrupalla and Björn Höcke

How much do neo-Nazi views influence Germany's AfD?

The far right is becoming stronger in Germany. What links does the AfD have to neo-Nazi movements?
PoliticsOctober 9, 202311:41 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
Show more