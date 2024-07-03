Germany pays a visit to Burkina Faso's military junta

PoliticsGermanyGermany pays a visit to Burkina Faso's military juntaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyKatharina Kroll03/07/2024March 7, 2024Svenja Schulze, Germany's minister for economic development and cooperation visited Burkina Faso this week as part of a trip to the Sahel. military regime. Schulze is the first European minister to visit the country since the latest coup took place.https://p.dw.com/p/4dHlzAdvertisement