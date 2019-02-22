Germany: Left Party calls for EU 'reboot' at party convention

Germany's socialist Left Party has proposed radical reforms to the European Union at their party conference ahead of European parliamentary elections in May.

"Our vision is anchored in a solidarity-based internationalism," the party said in an election manifesto presented on Saturday. "Together with other left-wing parties, we stand for a fundamental change of policy in the European Union."

Read more: Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know

The party's co-leader in the German Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, said the right were trying to "hijack" Europe

What the manifesto demands:

Revisions to the EU treaties, which the party says are based on "military interventions," opposition to the democratic norms, and the prescription of "neoliberal policies such as privatization, social cuts, and market radicalization."

More powers to the European Parliament in areas that national, regional or local governments cannot effectively manage.

An EU-wide minimum wage set at 60 percent of average earnings.

An EU bank-style "bail-out" program for workers.

EU unemployment insurance.

Read more: Germany's political center sways toward populist fringes

Extreme amendments rejected: Delegates rejected an amendment by the far-left Anti-Capitalist Left (AKL) faction that described the European Union as unreformable. They also voted down an amendment by the Democratic Socialist Forum that called for the creation of a "European Republic."

Right-wing gains: The co-leader of the Left's parliamentary grouping in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, told delegates that the party needed to fight back against right-wing parties across the continent: "The right wants to hijack Europe. And the worst thing is: They are enjoying partial success."

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Democratic Union (CDU) The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it has shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Social Union (CSU) The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues, with CSU leader Horst Seehofer among the critics of Merkel's lax immigration policy. The CSU premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, more recently ordered crosses in every state building.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Social Democrats (SPD) The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. The party is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back popular support under leader Andrea Nahles after losing votes in 2017.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Alternative for Germany (AfD) The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Free Democrats (FDP) The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Greens The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Left The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany. Author: Alexander Pearson



Two lead candidates for Europe: Delegates are expected to vote in favor of naming two relatively unknown members as the party's lead candidates for the European election: Özlem Alev Demirel, a regional lawmaker from the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Martin Schirdewan, a member of the European Parliament.

Read more:Left Party congress calls for 'open borders' and legal escape routes for refugees

amp/aw (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.