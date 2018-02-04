Visit the new DW website

Gregor Gysi

Gregor Gysi is a German politician of the socialist left-wing political party The Left (Die Linke). He is the main speaker for the opposition in the Bundestag following the 2013 general elections.

Gysi, born in 1948, is considered one of the best public speakers in Germany. After the fall of the GDR regime in 1989 the former East German attorney headed the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) which then transformed into the post-Communist Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS), which again later merged with the West German WASG to form the modern-day party, The Left ("Die Linke"). Gysi disputes allegations of having been an informant of East Germany's Ministry for State Security (better known as the Stasi). In 2004, he survived brain surgery and a heart attack. This page is a collection of recent DW content concerning Gysi.

Mauerspaziergang - Begeisterte Berliner stehen auf der Berliner Mauer am Brandenburger Tor; Aufnahmedatum geschÃ¤tzt Wall walk Enthusiastic Berlin Stand on the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg goal date geschÃ¤tzt

Opinion: The Berlin Wall is gone — but is it really? 04.02.2018

The Berlin Wall stood for 28 years, two months and 27 days. Now it has been gone for just as long, at least as concrete and barbed wire. In other forms, it still stands, writes Marcel Fürstenau.
Former co- chairman of German party's Die Linke (The Left Party) Oskar Lafontaine (R) talks to the party's deputy chairman Sahra Wagenknecht during a party meeting in Goettingen on June 2, 2012. New leaders of the party will be elected during the party's annual congress. AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/GettyImages)

Following AfD gains, some in Left want to rethink refugees 29.09.2017

The Left party bled voters to the Alternative for Germany in the Bundestag elections. Could the country's most progressive party now take an anti-refugee line?
Ein Briefkasten hängt am 11.08.2017 in der Innenstadt von München (Bayern). Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Letters with razor blades, powder sent to Angela Merkel, other top German politicians 21.09.2017

Letters with white powder and razor blades have been sent to Chancellor Angela Merkel and other politicians days before Germany votes. Arabic typos raised doubts as to whether far-right activists sent the letters.
05.05.2013*** Der Fraktionschef der Partei Die Linke im Bundestag, Gregor Gysi, steht am 05.05.2013 im Städtischen Museum Simeonsstift in Trier (Rheinland-Pfalz) vor einer Karl-Marx-Figur des Konzeptkünstlers Ottmar Hörl. Zum Geburtstag des Philosophen stehen 500 dieser Kunststoff-Figuren als Freiluft-Installation an der Porta Nigra in der Geburtsstadt von Marx. Foto: Oliver Dietze/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Germany's Gregor Gysi elected president of European Left 17.12.2016

The charismatic and moderate Gregor Gysi is now the head of the European association of socialist and communist parties. One initial task will be for him to reconcile the European Left with the EU.

09.09.2015 *** BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 09: German Left Party (Die Linke) politician Gregor Gysi speaks during a session of the Bundestag, the German parliament, on September 9, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke primarily about the refugee crisis currently being faced by Europe, and has stressed that a European Commission (EC) plan to spread 160,000 migrants among European Union member countries may not be sufficient as the Continent may need to be prepared to receive an even higher number of asylum seekers in the current wave. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

German Left stalwart Gregor Gysi to run for Bundestag 15.09.2016

Gregor Gysi, a Left party veteran renowned for his rhetoric, says he'll run again for parliament next year. He says Chancellor Merkel's conservatives must be voted into opposition to make the right-wing AfD superfluous.
picture-alliance/dpa

Right-wing AfD poaching voters from German Left Party 26.05.2016

Germany's socialist Left party is bleeding voters to the AfD in its heartland - eastern Germany. As a party conference looms, the party leader is under fire for adopting the AfD's anti-immigration rhetoric.
09.09.2015 *** BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 09: German Left Party (Die Linke) politician Gregor Gysi speaks during a session of the Bundestag, the German parliament, on September 9, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke primarily about the refugee crisis currently being faced by Europe, and has stressed that a European Commission (EC) plan to spread 160,000 migrants among European Union member countries may not be sufficient as the Continent may need to be prepared to receive an even higher number of asylum seekers in the current wave. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Germany's socialist Left party enters new era as Gysi steps down 13.10.2015

The famous German leftist Gregor Gysi has passed the torch to the new leaders of the Left parliamentary faction, Sahra Wagenknecht and Dietmar Bartsch. Gysi's successors aim to bridge divides within the party.
Gregor Gysi, Fraktionsvorsitzender der Linken, spricht am 01.10.2015 im Bundestag in Berlin. Die Abgeordneten beraten über ein Maßnahmenpaket zur Bewältigung der Flüchtlingskrise. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa

German leftist firebrand Gregor Gysi bids farewell to the Bundestag 02.10.2015

Gregor Gysi, one of Germany's most popular and divisive politicians, has stepped down from the political front line. The socialist's speeches brought mischief and outrage to tedious Bundestag debates. Ben Knight reports.
Flüchtlinge gehen am 22.09.2015 auf dem Flughafenbahnhof in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) über den Bahnsteig. Am Köln/Bonner Flughafen traf ein Zug mit mehr als 550 Menschen ein. Der Zug war in Salzburg gestartet. Mit Bussen sollten die Flüchtlinge anschließend zu ihren Unterkünften in ganz NRW gefahren werden. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germany debates tightening asylum laws 01.10.2015

Wide-ranging changes to accelerate and tighten Germany's asylum laws have been submitted to parliament. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said "hard decisions" are needed to cope with migrant inflows.
Eine Fahne der Partei Die Linke weht am Freitag (11.09.2009) in Hamburg bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung unter dem blauen Himmel. Mit scharfen Angriffen auf den politischen Gegner und mit prominenter Unterstützung durch den Bundestags-Fraktionsvorsitzende der Linken, Gysi, starteten Hamburgs Linke in die heiße Wahlkampfphase. Gysi attackierte vor rund 1000 Zuhörern auf dem Gänsemarkt vor allem SPD und Union. Foto: Kay Nietfeld dpa/lno (zu dpa/lno 0830) +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Rising from the ashes: the new left-wing 20.09.2015

A former communist as president? While not a problem in Eastern Europe after the Cold War, it was unimaginable in Germany. But the successor party to the SED is well established in Germany.
17.07.2015 Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) stimmt am 17.07.2015 während der Sondersitzung des Deutschen Bundestages zu Griechenland-Hilfspaketen in Berlin mit einer roten Stimmkarte gegen die Anträge der Oppositon. Der Bundestag entscheidet heute in einer Sondersitzung über Verhandlungen für neue Finanzhilfen für Griechenland. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

Leftists, hawks clash - then unite - in Bundestag debate on Greece bailout 17.07.2015

No political punches were pulled in German parliament as leftists attacked the government over Merkel's Greece policy. But as the vote came, the socialists climbed into bed with the ultra-conservative wing of the CDU.
Gefangene Hereros - 1904/05 ullstein bild

German opposition parties back bid to recognize Namibia killings as genocide 03.07.2015

German opposition parties have called on the government to recognize the massacre committed by imperial troops in Namibia as genocide. This comes ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of German rule there.
Bildunterschrift:German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a session at the Bundestag lower house of parliament on the Greek crisis on July 1, 2015 in Berlin. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

'Door to dialogue with Greece open,' Merkel stresses in Bundestag 01.07.2015

Chancellor Angela Merkel has told parliament that negotiations could continue with Greece, but only after the country's referendum on Europe's reform demands. The opposition Left accused her of taking too hard a line.
23.03.2015 Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) und der griechische Ministerpräsident Alexis Tsipras informieren am 23.03.2015 bei einer Pressekonferenz im Bundeskanzleramt in Berlin über ihr vorangegangenes Gespräch. Tsipras befindet sich zu seinem Antrittsbesuch in der deutschen Hauptstadt. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German politicans slam Greece's rejection of 'generous' offer 28.06.2015

German politicians have reacted with shock and anger to Greece's rejection of an offer from its creditors that could have unlocked much-needed bailout funds. Athens could go bankrupt within a matter of days.
07.06.2015 *** Die Delegierten der Linken Dietmar Bartsch (l) und Sahra Wagenknecht (r) verfolgen am 07.06.2015 in Bielefeld (Nordrhein-Westfalen) den Parteitag. Die Linke ist zu einem Bundesparteitag in Bielefeld zusammengekommen. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germany's Left party set to choose new leadership team 09.06.2015

Germany's leftist party, "Die Linke," appears to have moved closer to replacing Gregor Gysi, who has announced plans to step aside as parliamentary leader. A leadership duo looks the most likely solution.
07.06.2015 Der Fraktionsvorsitzende der Partei Die Linke, Gregor Gysi, nimmt am 06.06.2015 in Bielefeld (Nordrhein-Westfalen) auf dem Parteitag seine Jacke und geht. Die Linke ist zu einem Bundesparteitag in Bielefeld zusammengekommen. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa

German leftist leader Gregor Gysi to stand down 07.06.2015

Where will Germany's Left Party go? Gregor Gysi won't run for parliamentary leader in the fall. He has led what is now the largest opposition party in Germany since 2005.
