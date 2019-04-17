 Germany informs NATO of huge defense budget increase: report | News | DW | 17.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany informs NATO of huge defense budget increase: report

Germany is set to significantly raise its defense spending, according to a report. It would be the biggest increase since the end of the Cold War.

Ursula von der Leyen in front of NATO flag (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Germany is ready to raise its share of NATO's budget by €5 billion ($5.6 billion) to €47.3 billion this year, German news agency dpa reported Friday.

The increase would amount to 1.35% of gross domestic product (GDP) — still a long way off the 2% target NATO members have set themselves. However, the increase would be the biggest for Germany since the end of the Cold War in 1991.

If confirmed, the move could be seen as a concession to US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing European allies to raise defense spending, and their share of spending on NATO in particular.

Watch video 05:46

NATO at 70: Where is the pact headed next?

At a summit in Wales, UK, in 2014, NATO members agreed to gradually raise defense budgets to 2% of GDP within a decade. Trump has repeatedly singled out Germany, criticizing what the US perceives as insufficient defense spending, while Berlin has pointed outthat all members have until 2024 to attempt to reach the target.

At last year's NATO summit, Trump even threatened to leave the alliance if members did not reach the 2% target soon.

  • Blowing up mines near Sarajevo (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hanschke)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Germany's role in NATO

    West Germany officially joined the trans-Atlantic alliance in 1955. However, it wasn't until after reunification in 1990 that the German government considered "out of area" missions led by NATO. From peacekeeping to deterrence, Germany's Bundeswehr has since been deployed in several countries across the globe in defense of its allies.

  • German soldiers in Bosnia (picture alliance/AP Photo/H. Delic)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Bosnia: Germany's first NATO mission

    In 1995, Germany participated in its first "out of area" NATO mission as part of a UN-mandated peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the deployment, German soldiers joined other NATO member forces to provide security in the wake of the Bosnian War. The peacekeeping mission included more than 60,000 troops from NATO's member states and partners.

  • NATO Kosovo (picture-alliance/dpa/V.Xhemaj)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Keeping the peace in Kosovo

    Since the beginning of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, some 8,500 German soldiers have been deployed in the young country. In 1999, NATO launched an air assault against Serbian forces accused of carrying out a brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists and their civilian supporters. Approximately 550 Bundeswehr troops are still stationed in Kosovo.

  • German crew members aboard warship FGS Bonn (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Schreiber)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Patrolling the Aegean Sea

    In 2016, Germany deployed its combat support ship "Bonn" to lead a NATO mission backed by the EU in the Aegean Sea. The mission included conducting "reconnaissance, monitoring and surveillance of illegal crossings" in Greek and Turkish territorial waters at the height of the migration crisis. Germany, Greece and Turkey had requested assistance from the trans-Atlantic alliance.

  • ISAF Soldaten Afghanistan (picture alliance/AP Photo/A.Niedringhaus)

    Germany's NATO missions

    More than a decade in Afghanistan

    In 2003, Germany's parliament voted to send Bundeswehr troops to Afghanistan in support of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Germany became the third-largest contributor of troops and led the Regional Command North. More than 50 German troops were killed during the mission. Nearly a thousand soldiers are still deployed in Afghanistan as part of Resolute Support.

  • Gemrman tanks in Lithuania (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kul)

    Germany's NATO missions

    German tanks in Lithuania

    Forming part of NATO's "enhanced forward presence" in the Baltic states, 450 Bundeswehr soldiers have been deployed to Lithuania so far in 2017. The battalion-size battlegroups there are led by Germany, Canada, the UK and US to reinforce collective defense on the alliance's eastern flank. It forms the "biggest reinforcement of Alliance collective defence in a generation," according to NATO.

  • German soldier taking part in military exercises for VJTF (S. Gallup/Getty Images)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Taking over the leadership

    The Bundeswehr is due to take over leadership of NATO's multinational Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of 2019. The rapid reaction force has been set up to counter potential Russian aggression on the alliance's eastern flank.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

NATO at 70: Bringing its values to the table?

Are talks between NATO and certain Middle East and Gulf states a human rights-free zone? Has it stood up for Europe as Trump claims that members owe the US money? DW asks NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller. (17.04.2019)  

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warns of arms race in address to US Congress

In a speech, the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke of Afghanistan, defense spending and the threat of a 'new Cold War.' The defense alliance is celebrating its 70th anniversary. (03.04.2019)  

Germany 'hypocritical' on NATO: US envoy to Germany Richard Grenell

US President Donald Trump's top diplomat in Berlin said German politicians were not committed enough to NATO's defense spending target. He also said the country should have learned a better lesson from WWII. (09.05.2019)  

Germany defensive on NATO, points to existing spending plans

German ministers pushed back on criticism from the US over Berlin's defense budget. Despite emphasizing the importance of the military alliance, German lawmakers only narrowly passed a motion on strengthening NATO. (04.04.2019)  

Chancellor Angela Merkel backs 2 percent of GDP NATO contribution

Germany 'must' fulfill its obligation to NATO and raise its contribution, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at an election rally in Stralsund. Her deputy, the SPD's Sigmar Gabriel, is of a different opinion. (25.02.2017)  

Germany's NATO missions

Since West Germany's accession to NATO, Berlin has supported numerous operations involving the trans-Atlantic alliance. Since 1990, Germany's Bundeswehr has been deployed on "out of area" missions as well. (19.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

NATO at 70: Where is the pact headed next?  

Related content

DW Conflict Zone - Rose Gottemoeller, Stellvertretende Generalsekretärin der NATO

NATO at 70: Bringing its values to the table? 17.04.2019

Are talks between NATO and certain Middle East and Gulf states a human rights-free zone? Has it stood up for Europe as Trump claims that members owe the US money? DW asks NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller.

USA Kongress in Washington | Jens Stoltenberg, NATO-Generalsekretär

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warns of arms race in address to US Congress 03.04.2019

In a speech, the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke of Afghanistan, defense spending and the threat of a 'new Cold War.' The defense alliance is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

NATO Hauptquartier in Belgien Brüssel

Opinion: Don't give up on NATO just yet 03.04.2019

After the Cold War, many people felt NATO was superfluous. The alliance lived on, and has once again become a bulwark against Russia. That is exactly why we still need it, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  