  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Euro banknotes
Much of the eurozone continues to experience record inflation levelsImage: K. Schmitt/Fotostand/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

Germany: Inflation 8.7% higher in February than last year

12 minutes ago

Consumer prices remained constant at 8.7% higher than at the same time the previous year. The cost of food continued to see the sharpest increase of any sector.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O7XF

Germany's federal statistics office Destatis said on Wednesday that February's inflation rate was 8.7%, the same as the previous month.

This dashed hopes consumer prices would continue to decline slightly, as they had in the autumn after a high of 10.4% in October.

Skyrocketing energy and food prices continued to drive the high inflation rate, despite government measures to decrease the energy burden on consumers and the European Central Bank (ECB) gradually raising interest rates to further dampen inflation.

Food prices show 'above average growth'

Energy costs in February 2023 were 19.1% more than the same time in 2022, while food prices were 21.8% higher.

Destatis noted that while energy prices had "eased slightly," food continued to show "above average growth."

Average inflation in Germany in 2022 was 7.9%, a post-war record. Driven by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the increase in consumer costs has driven many into poverty across the country despite numerous government rescue packages.

Other leading eurozone economies continue to face the same situation, data showed.

es/ar (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for ICC Russia probe

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Signs advertising TotalEnergies and Tullow Oil

French court dismisses case against TotalEnergies

French court dismisses case against TotalEnergies

Climate5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Five children sit around a table in an outdoor classroom in Islamabad

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

EducationFebruary 28, 202302:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

CultureFebruary 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

Migration8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

SoccerFebruary 28, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Women are seen preparing regional specialties in the southern Colombian city of Neiva

Baking for peace in Colombia

Baking for peace in Colombia

ConflictsFebruary 28, 202302:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage