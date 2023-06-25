  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

Germany: Far-right AfD wins first governing post

10 hours ago

The populist AfD party has won a district council election for the first time with Robert Sesselmann elected in Sonneberg. This was despite all other parties urging their supporters to vote for the other candidate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T1vM
Voting placards for the AfD in Sonneberg
Sonneberg is one of the smallest districts in Germany, but the vote has attracted national interestImage: Martin Schutt/dpa/picture alliance

For the first time in Germany, the AfD has won a district council election, administrators announced on Sunday.

Voters in the central German town of Sonneberg elected AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann at the expense of incumbent district administrator Jürgen Köpper of the CDU.

In the runoff election in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg, Sesselmann won 52.8% of the vote, earning him the necessary absolute majority, according to election officials.

The area of some 57,000 people is one of the smallest districts in Germany. Still, the AfD victory is a major breakthrough for the party, which mainstream parties have refused to cooperate with in coalition agreements.

What's at stake?

Earlier this month, the first round of elections in the run-off vote saw Sesselmann fall short of outright victory by only a few percentage points.

Such a strong showing for an AfD candidate raised the alarm nationally, with all other main political parties — the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, the neoliberal FDP, and the socialist Left Party — backing the incumbent.

Though the highest political office in that small arena, the position itself is of only moderate consequence and carries rather limited power. Even with the AfD's Sesselmann win, many of his duties will entail simply implementing laws from either the state or the federal parliament at the local level.

However, critics fear the idea of the AfD wielding political power in any measure and say the party is xenophobic and anti-democratic.

AfD surges in polls

Germany's domestic intelligence service classifies the party in Thuringia and its controversial hardline leader, Björn Höcke, as known far-right extremists.

The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) had also urged voters to turn out to support conservative Köpper.

The CDU claimed the election campaign had been abrasive and nasty, with false claims circulating on social media.

jsi, rc/kb (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Wagner mercenary sits atop in a tank in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don

LIVE — Wagner chief 'humiliated' Putin, Ukraine says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

African startups embrace AI technology

African startups embrace AI technology

TechnologyJune 24, 202303:34 min
More from Africa

Asia

President Joe Biden (right) stands next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gesturing in front of the White House as both smile

US, India forge deeper strategic ties with Modi visit

US, India forge deeper strategic ties with Modi visit

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Outside view of the 'Pears Jewish Campus' in Berlin Wilmersdorf, fronted by a colorful mural

New 'Jewish campus' opens in Berlin

New 'Jewish campus' opens in Berlin

Religion9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A tractor drives along an empty street in the city of Gjakova, Kosovo

Kosovo: How the brain drain impacts Kosovar society

Kosovo: How the brain drain impacts Kosovar society

Society5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Who gets to do Hajj in Saudi Arabia?

Who gets to do Hajj in Saudi Arabia?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A crowd with banners in favor of and opposed to legal abortion

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

SocietyJune 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A surfer rides a wave at the Pororoca Surf Festival

Surf's up on the Amazon

Surf's up on the Amazon

Lifestyle24 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage