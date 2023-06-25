Germany: Far-right AfD wins first governing post

The populist AfD party has won a district council election for the first time with Robert Sesselmann elected in Sonneberg. This was despite all other parties urging their supporters to vote for the other candidate.

For the first time in Germany, the AfD has won a district council election, administrators announced on Sunday.

Voters in the central German town of Sonneberg elected AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann at the expense of incumbent district administrator Jürgen Köpper of the CDU.

In the runoff election in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg, Sesselmann won 52.8% of the vote, earning him the necessary absolute majority, according to election officials.

The area of some 57,000 people is one of the smallest districts in Germany. Still, the AfD victory is a major breakthrough for the party, which mainstream parties have refused to cooperate with in coalition agreements.

What's at stake?

Earlier this month, the first round of elections in the run-off vote saw Sesselmann fall short of outright victory by only a few percentage points.

Such a strong showing for an AfD candidate raised the alarm nationally, with all other main political parties — the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, the neoliberal FDP, and the socialist Left Party — backing the incumbent.

Though the highest political office in that small arena, the position itself is of only moderate consequence and carries rather limited power. Even with the AfD's Sesselmann win, many of his duties will entail simply implementing laws from either the state or the federal parliament at the local level.

However, critics fear the idea of the AfD wielding political power in any measure and say the party is xenophobic and anti-democratic.

Germany's domestic intelligence service classifies the party in Thuringia and its controversial hardline leader, Björn Höcke, as known far-right extremists.

The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) had also urged voters to turn out to support conservative Köpper.

The CDU claimed the election campaign had been abrasive and nasty, with false claims circulating on social media.

