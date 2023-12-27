Germany: Ex-Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble dies at 81

German CDU mainstay Wolfgang Schäuble has died aged 81 surrounded by his family. Schäuble was Angela Merkel's finance minister during the eurozone debt crisis and once looked like a future chancellor.

The former speaker of the Bundestag parliament and finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble has died surrounded by his family, who first informed the German DPA news agency of his passing early on Wednesday.

Schäuble died peacefully at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, his family said.

CDU mainstay for decades, with difficult legacy in southern Europe

A veteran leading member of the Christian Democrats (CDU), Schäuble was born in Freiburg in 1942.

He was probably at his most prominent internationally during the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent eurozone sovereign debt difficulties, when he was Germany’s fiscally hawkish finance minister calling on southern European countries to limit their borrowing.

He became a renowned, and often reviled, figure in countries like Greece during this period.

But at one point, Schäuble also appeared to be next in line to follow Chancellor Helmut Kohl in Germany’s top political job. He had served in a series of government positions including as interior minister. That was the role he held in 1990, when an assassination attempt and gunshot wounds confined him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

He is survived by his wife Ingeborg and four children.

Condolences and tributes

Current Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz was among the first politicians to respond to the news on Wednesday online. He said Schäuble's death "fills me with great sadness."

"In Wolfgang Schäuble, I lose my closest friend and confidant that I ever had in politics," Merz said on social media, signing with his initials to indicate he had authored the post. "My thoughts are with his family, in particular his wife Ingeborg."

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/rc (dpa, epd, AFP)